DARIEN — There are homes that do not stand the test of time and yet others, like fine wines, improve with age.

The 17-room gray colonial farmhouse at 202 Mansfield Ave. was built in 1914 and, at 104 years old, does not show her age. In fact, more recently this house was fully renovated in such a way that vintage features — including plaster walls and an original fireplace, were preserved, maintaining the original integrity of the house, and modern features — including high ceilings, large Marvin windows, custom millwork, and French doors, were added.

In 2007 VAS Construction, a multiple HOBI Award-winning Darien builder, renovated and expanded the house from its original 3,800 square feet of living space to 6,058 square feet, increasing the number of bedrooms from four to six, and adding two more full baths, bringing the total number to five full and two half baths. The master bedroom was expanded at that time and new Marvin windows were installed. The renovation also included new cedar and clapboard wood siding and the whole house was painted inside and out.

Shoreline Pools in Stamford, completely refurbished the heated gunite in-ground swimming pool in 2001, and quartzite decking was installed around the pool in 2011. The gourmet kitchen was remodeled in 2015 drawing influences from a New York designer and builder.

Among this home’s many other noteworthy features are its custom antique heart pine flooring from Carlyle Flooring in New Hampshire in the kitchen, red oak flooring in the formal living room, family room, library and three bedrooms, and a gas fireplace that was formally wood-burning with a stainless steel mini subway tile surround, glass insert, and black Absolute granite apron.

This secluded estate is not visible from the street. The house and its spectacular gardens combine to create a private oasis. Both are beautifully sited and hidden behind the gates of this 1.16-acre level property. The current owner spent in excess of $350,000 on the professional landscaping, which includes an array of colorful perennials, specimen plantings, and mature trees. Stonewalls were rebuilt and cedar and cast aluminum fencing was installed. Tucked into the landscaping are stone terraces for dining and entertaining. The house also features two sizable covered, wrap-around porches, one at the front and one at the rear, to augment the relaxation and entertaining areas.

The large crushed stone driveway is lined in Belgium block. One section leads to the attached four-car insulated garage and the other provides ample parking for guests. From there a bluestone path leads to the front porch. The enter hall foyer provides access to the parlor, which the current family uses as a music room, and the formal dining room to the right, and to the left step down into the formal living room and office.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial Farmhouse ADDRESS: 202 Mansfield Avenue PRICE: $2,199,000 ROOMS: 17 FEATURES: 1.16-acre level and gated property, heated gunite in-ground swimming pool, underground utilities, professionally landscaped, stone terraces, exterior lighting, covered wrap-around porches, wine cellar, three fireplaces, convenient to the Merritt Parkway, close to town amenities, easy access to the downtown and Talmadge Hill train stations, custom millwork, antique heart pine flooring, extra insulation, Thermopane windows, 400 amp electrical system, cedar wood roof, pre-wired for cable, two laundry rooms, invisible pet fencing, shed, attached four-car insulated garage, zoned central air conditioning and oil heat, attic, attic fan, ridge vents, full partially finished basement, six bedrooms, five full and two half baths SCHOOLS: Royle Elementary, Middlesex Middle, Darien High School ASSESSMENT: $1,554,280 MILL RATE: 16.08 mills TAXES: $24,993

Both rooms are separate by a pocket door. In the office there are built-in bookshelves and lower cabinets and a wet bar with glass shelving. The living room and office share a half bath that has a marble tile floor arranged in a basket-weave pattern. The living room also has a marble fireplace and French doors to a patio.

In the gourmet kitchen features include marble counters, a double farm sink, a breakfast bar for two, white ceramic subway tile backsplash, a built-in wine rack, built-in desk area and high-end appliances. The breakfast room features the fireplace with the stainless surround and a door to the front porch. The family room has a floor-to-ceiling red brick fireplace and French doors to the rear porch.

The mudroom has a slate floor and a half bath. This area of the house has access to the laundry room, garage, and a separate wing above the garage, perfect for in-law or au pair suite. It has a bonus room, bedroom and full bath. It could also be a game or recreation room.

On the second floor there are five bedrooms. The spacious master suite features two baths, a sitting area, a walk-in closet and a dressing room.

In the basement there is a wine cellar and plenty of room for storage.

Outside, the pool fencing is adorned with colorful perennials including hostas, Rose of Sharon, liriope — also called lilyturf, and hydrangeas.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Debbie Brennan of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties at 203-570-2342 or debbiebrennan@bhhsne.com.