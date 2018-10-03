On the Market / Darien home is surrounded by water with its own dock

DARIEN — Summer’s stiflingly hot temperatures have given way to the crisp air of autumn, yet those who live on Darien’s Scott’s Cove can continue to enjoy waterfront living.

The colonial house at 33 Beverly Place is at the end of a cul-de-sac, and as such is surrounded on three sides by the cove, which leads into Long Island Sound. This 1.32-acre level and sloping property, located in the private Salem Straits Association, has its own private dock for boating and an expansive bluestone patio. The fire pit and stone sitting wall allows for an opportunity to sit and relax around the fire, feasting on s’mores and taking in the breathtakingly beautiful setting with its panoramic view of the cove and an abundance of waterfowl.

This is not only a great place to live, it’s a fabulous place for entertaining. And when the really cold weather sets in, chasing people inside, there is an abundance of living and entertaining space — 5,872 square feet, as well as amenities including a sizable wine cellar with a natural slate floor on the lower level. The entertainment value of this home is found in the sizable gourmet kitchen, the banquet-sized formal dining room and the casual gathering spaces, including the sun porch.

The house was originally built in 1965, although no one would guess that from its current appearance, with its deep crown molding and decorative keystones, spacious rooms, and large windows to appreciate the views. Many of the home’s 11 rooms have dramatic water views. All windows and HVAC are less than 15 years old. In 2006, the left side of house was rebuilt, from kitchen, den, family room and master suite. That project included a new roof and siding. The outside terrace was also redone to make it all on one level.

The approach to this house is through two brick pillars painted white and topped with lanterns at the very end of the cul-de-sac. Travel down the gravel driveway lined in Belgium block to the ample parking area and to the covered front entrance of the white-painted brick and gray shingle house. The sizable foyer has a marble floor at the front entrance, and this true center hall continues to the back of the house. That portion of the foyer has a hardwood floor and a door to the waterside patio.

The formal living room features a fireplace with a decorative mantel, wainscoting on the lower walls, and a bay/bow window with a window seat. The library has a red brick fireplace and built-in bookshelves. The dining room also has a marble fireplace and wainscoting, as well as French doors to the sunroom, which accesses the patio.

In the eat-in kitchen the many features include a large, tiered and angular center island with a breakfast bar, granite counters, open and glass-front cabinetry, and a breakfast room. Among the high-end appliances there is a Viking six-burner range and Sub-Zero refrigerator. Off the kitchen is a sitting room or den with a fireplace and a door into the sunroom.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 33 Beverly Place PRICE: $3,795,000 ROOMS: 11 FEATURES: water community, water views, direct waterfront, walk to water, private dock/mooring, 1.32-acre level and sloping property, located in the private Salem Straits Association, generator, patio, fire pit, wine cellar, underground utilities, exterior lighting, underground sprinkler, tankless hot water, balcony/deck, two porches, central vacuuming system, cable available, four fireplaces, close to shops and train, propane heat, attached two-car garage, pull-down attic stairs, partially finished walk-out lower level, homeowners association, five bedrooms, five full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Tokeneke Elementary, Middlesex Middle, Darien High ASSESSMENT: $2,805,740 MILL RATE: 16.08 mills TAXES: $45,116 A SSOCIATION FEE: $1,000 (annual)

Between the first and second floors there is a spacious family room with a vaulted and coffered ceiling. On the second floor there are four bedrooms. The master suite has a deep tray ceiling, two large walk-in closets, and French doors to a private balcony. Its bath features a large soaking tub, shower and two vanities.

In addition to the wine cellar, the lower level has an exercise room, a full bath, a bedroom and a door to the waterfront lawn area. From the patio there are slate steps down to the private dock.

There will be an open house on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For information or to make an appointment to see the house, contact Nellie Snell of Al Filippone Associates/William Raveis Real Estate at 203-979-9149 or nellies@afahomes.com