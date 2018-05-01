On the Market / Darien house sports heated pool, spa and golfing













































DARIEN — Spring fever is finally upon us, time to dust off the golf clubs and open up the swimming pool. The owners of the white clapboard colonial house with black shutters at 9 Nolen Road can spend their time in recreational pursuits including swimming in their heated Gunite pool, lounge in the spa, and golfing at the nearby Wee Burn Country Club.

Indoor/outdoor living is so key to this property that several rooms, including the formal dining room, have doors to the granite terrace and backyard. This pet-friendly property also features invisible fencing and a kennel.

When it was built in 1960 it was given generously sized rooms and a fantastic flow for entertaining and family living. An addition was constructed in 2001 and the 5,719-square-foot house was completely renovated in 2005.

The same year this house was built a Norwalk antiques appraiser authenticated the decorative wood mantel of the formal living room’s fireplace, and it has an interesting historical connection. In his letter, dated May 6, 1960, auctioneer and appraiser Walter Burrows said “This carved fireplace mantel was taken from the home of “Mad Anthony Wayne,” the famous General in George Washington’s Army during our American Revolution. The house was torn down in the late 1940s in Paoli, Pennsylvania.”

This Nolen Road house is located on a level parcel of just over two lightly wooded acres, which sits on a private circular street; a neighborhood perfect for walking and biking, which is convenient to downtown and the Metro North train station, as well as shops, restaurants, and Darien beaches. To enter this property drive down the long paved driveway lined in Belgium block. One spur leads to the attached two-car garage and the other leads to an ample parking area from which a slate path takes visitors to the covered front entrance with six fluted columns.

French doors with multi-paned beveled glass and wide sidelights open into the foyer, where there is attractive patterned flooring in two types of wood, one lighter, one darker. To the left French doors open to reveal the paneled library and to the right is the front-to-back formal living room. Straight ahead is an arched doorway into the formal dining room.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 9 Nolen Road PRICE: $2,950,000 ROOMS: 10 FEATURES: 2.02-acre level lot, located on a private circular street, heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool, spa, granite terrace, underground utilities, two wet bars, three wood-burning fireplaces, proximity to Wee Burn Country Club and Middlesex Club, invisible fence, kennel, generator, new cedar shake roof in 2005, new Weil-Mclain furnace in 2005, professionally landscaped, well water, attached two-car garage, irrigation system, partial unfinished basement, pull-down attic stairs, four bedrooms, three full and two half baths SCHOOLS: Ox Ridge Elementary, Middlesex Middle, Darien High School ASSESSMENT: $1,866,270 MILL RATE: 16.16 mills TAXES: $30,159

In the library there is a wall of built-in cabinetry and shelves. The living room features unusual nine-over-six double-hung windows. Flanking the fireplace are arched doorways into the sizable sunken family room, which is also front-to-back and features a sitting area with a fireplace and a game or recreation room area. This room has a wet bar, a powder room, and a door to the terrace and yard. Four sets of French doors provide access into and front the dining room from the foyer, living room, kitchen, and to the yard.

The spacious eat-in chef’s kitchen features a center island, granite counters, glass-front cabinetry, an appliance garage, a wet bar, a sitting area with a wood-burning fireplace and tall wine refrigerator, and a breakfast room with two sets of French doors to the yard. The backsplash comprises white ceramic tiles interspersed with decorative tiles depicting wine bottle labels. Among the high-end appliances is a Wolf five-burner range and double ovens.

Off the kitchen is the mudroom and stairs to the flexible-use bonus room above the garage, which is currently used as a gym. It has a window seat and a wall of built-in shelving and lower cabinets. Off the breakfast room there is a cabana area with a powder room and door to the yard.

There are four bedrooms in this house, all on the second floor. The luxurious master suite provides the perfect meditative and restful place. It features a sitting area with a coffee bar, or what some people call a morning kitchen, a dressing room, and two walk-in closets. The spacious spa-like bath has a heated marble floor, soaking tub, and two separate water closets.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Marsha Charles of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 203-904-4663 or marsha.charles@cbmoves.com.