On the Market / Darien mansion features ice-skating rink, tennis Court, pool, spa and basketball court













































Photo: Kyle P Norton Image 1 of / 12 Caption Close Image 1 of 12 The listing at 19 Horseshoe Road is located in the Allwood Association, a private residential enclave. The listing at 19 Horseshoe Road is located in the Allwood Association, a private residential enclave. Photo: Kyle P Norton Image 2 of 12 Doric columns stand at the rear of the formal living room where there are steps down into the loggia with a barrel vaulted ceiling and sliding doors to the patio and backyard. Doric columns stand at the rear of the formal living room where there are steps down into the loggia with a barrel vaulted ceiling and sliding doors to the patio and backyard. Image 3 of 12 The large breakfast room has a red brick fireplace, custom cabinetry and shelving, built-in desk area, and two window seats. The large breakfast room has a red brick fireplace, custom cabinetry and shelving, built-in desk area, and two window seats. Image 4 of 12 In the spacious gourmet kitchen the features include custom cabinetry, a center island, wire-brushed and honed ÒColonial GoldÓ granite countertops with Ogee edge, and 100-year-old reclaimed wood flooring. In the spacious gourmet kitchen the features include custom cabinetry, a center island, wire-brushed and honed ÒColonial GoldÓ granite countertops with Ogee edge, and 100-year-old reclaimed wood flooring. Image 5 of 12 The casual family room or media room has a floor-to-ceiling fieldstone fireplace, custom coffered ceiling, wet bar, and sliding glass doors to the yard. The casual family room or media room has a floor-to-ceiling fieldstone fireplace, custom coffered ceiling, wet bar, and sliding glass doors to the yard. Image 6 of 12 The ice rink has a professional phase III chiller and overhead pole lighting. The ice rink has a professional phase III chiller and overhead pole lighting. Image 7 of 12 This is a property for the sports-minded families; it includes a tennis court, ice rink, half-court basketball, and swimming pool. This is a property for the sports-minded families; it includes a tennis court, ice rink, half-court basketball, and swimming pool. Photo: Kyle P Norton Image 8 of 12 The marble master bath has a basket weave-patterned floor, water closet, claw-foot soaking tub, shower, and two vanities. The marble master bath has a basket weave-patterned floor, water closet, claw-foot soaking tub, shower, and two vanities. Image 9 of 12 The formal dining room accesses the loggia and French doors to the patio and yard. The formal dining room accesses the loggia and French doors to the patio and yard. Image 10 of 12 The formal family room has a floor-to-ceiling fieldstone fireplace with a slate mantel, custom coffered ceiling, wet bar, and over-sized sliding glass doors to the yard. The formal family room has a floor-to-ceiling fieldstone fireplace with a slate mantel, custom coffered ceiling, wet bar, and over-sized sliding glass doors to the yard. Image 11 of 12 The 3.08-acre level lot features a heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool, spa, pool house, warming hut for the ice rink, and expansive patio. The 3.08-acre level lot features a heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool, spa, pool house, warming hut for the ice rink, and expansive patio. Photo: Kyle P Norton Image 12 of 12 For summer time use there is a tennis court and in winter it is transformed into a hockey or skating rink. For summer time use there is a tennis court and in winter it is transformed into a hockey or skating rink. Photo: Kyle P Norton On the Market / Darien mansion features ice-skating rink, tennis Court, pool, spa and basketball court 1 / 12 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — The temperature gauge climbed into the 80s, and in some towns topped 90 degrees last week signaling that summer is just around the corner. That’s great news for sports-minded families, although they might want to know that the listing at 19 Horseshoe Road is a property for all seasons.

So, while people are gearing up for outdoor, warm-weather sports right now and for the next few months, winter will once again return. When that occurs the residents of this antiqued red brick and white clapboard colonial house will not be chased inside. They, instead, have the option of continuing to recreate outside and then heading into their custom-built, free-standing, heated glass-enclosed pavilion, or warming hut, before resuming their fun-filled activities.

This 3.08-acre park-like level lot features a tennis court that is transformed in winter months into a hockey and skating rink. It also features a heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool, spa, pool house, and half-court basketball. In other words, according to the listing agent, this property is a real “Field of Dreams” sport center; all within the privacy of their own backyard. The ice rink has a professional phase III chiller and overhead pole lighting. And, if that’s not sufficient for sports-lovers, Wee Burn Country Club’s golf course is a stone’s throw away.

If one ever tires of all the outdoor activities and actually ventures inside they will find 8,886 square feet of house jam-packed with a mix of elegant spaces and casual places, including six bedrooms and 10 baths, eight of which are full. The interior features five fireplaces and a breakfast room that would rival some formal dining rooms.

The house is located in the Allwood Association, a private residential enclave with two-acre minimum zoning requirement. It was built in 1931 and was masterfully renovated in 2004 and again in 2008 by renowned architects Pagliaro, Bartels & Sajda. It was during the 2008 renovation that the ice rink was installed. The mahogany door at the covered front entrance is adorned with a pineapple - a symbol of hospitality and welcoming, and opens into the two-story foyer with custom wood paneling and molding.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 19 Horseshoe Road PRICE: $5,995,000 ROOMS: 19 FEATURES: 3.08-acre level lot, hockey/skating rink, tennis court, heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool, spa, pool changing room, warming hut or pavilion, half-court basketball, bluestone patio, gym, three wet bars, generator, intercom system in every room, sprinkler system, media room with movie projection system, five propane-fueled fireplaces, balcony, slate roof, semi-circular driveway, gazebo, two laundry rooms, professional landscaping, landscape lighting, mudroom with radiant heated flooring, audio system, new insulation throughout, rear stairs, close to Wee Burn Country Club and Middlesex Club, just minutes to downtown and train station, not far from commuting routes, well water, attached three-car garage, full partially finished basement, six bedrooms, eight full and two half baths SCHOOLS: Ox Ridge Elementary, Middlesex Middle, Darien High School ASSESSMENT: $3,485,300 MILL RATE: 16.16 mills TAXES: $56,322 HOA FEE: $4,500 (annually)

In the office there is a fireplace with honed black granite surround, custom cabinetry with shelving and reclaimed wood flooring. Both the formal living and dining rooms are open to a long loggia with a barrel vaulted ceiling and two sets of sliding doors to the backyard, where the grounds contain a bluestone patio, a paving stone patio, stone sitting wall, fire pit, built-in outdoor Viking grill and cooktop. There are covered and open patio areas.

Doric columns stand at the rear of the living room by the steps down into the loggia. There is a marble fireplace in the living room, which also has French doors into the generously sized media or game room. This room is ideal for entertaining. It features a cathedral ceiling with exposed, sawn fir trusses and finishes, reclaimed wood flooring, a movie theater system with a retractable screen, and a beverage center with a wet bar and wine refrigerator. It also has access to the full bath of the pool changing room and sliding doors to the patio, pool and spa.

In the spacious gourmet kitchen the features include custom cabinetry, a center island, wire-brushed and honed “Colonial Gold” granite countertops with Ogee edge, two under-mount stainless sinks with a water purifier faucet, and 100-year-old reclaimed wood flooring. High-end appliances include a Wolf five-burner range and double wall ovens, and separate Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer. The kitchen opens to the large breakfast room, which has a red brick fireplace, custom cabinetry and shelving, built-in desk area, and two window seats. Between the kitchen and dining room there is a butler’s pantry.

The family room has a floor-to-ceiling fieldstone fireplace with a slate mantel, custom coffered ceiling, wet bar, and over-sized sliding glass doors to the yard. There is an en suite guest bedroom on the first floor with two walk-in closets.

On the second floor, there are five more bedrooms, a playroom, and a study or library with two walls of floor-to-ceiling built-in bookshelves. The spacious master bedroom suite features a sitting room with a fireplace, a walk-in closet, a cedar closet, and French doors that open to create a balcony effect that looks down into the media room. The marble master bath has a basket weave-patterned floor, water closet, claw-foot soaking tub, shower, and two vanities.

A 500-gallon propane tank fuels the generator, pool and spa, warming hut, kitchen cooktop, and the five fireplaces. There is a gym on the lower level.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Debbie Brennan of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties at 203-520-2342 or debbiebrennan@bhhsne.com.