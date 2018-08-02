On the Market / Elegant Darien home is on a level acre at the end of a desirable cul de sac





































Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Image 1 of 10 The elegant brick and wood colonial house at 10 Haskell Lane sits on a 1.07-acre level property at the end of a cul-de-sac, withing walking distance of the train station and schools. The elegant brick and wood colonial house at 10 Haskell Lane sits on a 1.07-acre level property at the end of a cul-de-sac, withing walking distance of the train station and schools. Image 2 of 10 In the sunken formal living room there is a marble fireplace, its white wood mantel has dentil molding. In the sunken formal living room there is a marble fireplace, its white wood mantel has dentil molding. Image 3 of 10 The spacious dining room features chair railing and it has a café door into the kitchen. The spacious dining room features chair railing and it has a café door into the kitchen. Image 4 of 10 The sunken family room has a fireplace, built-in bookshelves, and a unique corner window. The sunken family room has a fireplace, built-in bookshelves, and a unique corner window. Image 5 of 10 The updated kitchen features granite counters, a backsplash of glass tiles, a breakfast bar, and high-end appliances. The updated kitchen features granite counters, a backsplash of glass tiles, a breakfast bar, and high-end appliances. Image 6 of 10 The master suite features a dressing area with built-ins, walk-in closet, and a private bath. The master suite features a dressing area with built-ins, walk-in closet, and a private bath. Image 7 of 10 There is a door from the family room into the large screened porch. There is a door from the family room into the large screened porch. Image 8 of 10 The 1.07-acre level property contains professional landscaping including mature trees and perennial plantings. The 1.07-acre level property contains professional landscaping including mature trees and perennial plantings. Image 9 of 10 The engaging landscape includes several flower beds with perennials including hostas, astilbes, hydrangeas, and coral bells. The engaging landscape includes several flower beds with perennials including hostas, astilbes, hydrangeas, and coral bells. Image 10 of 10 Among the attractive landscaping and perennial plantings there is a window box with annual flowers. Among the attractive landscaping and perennial plantings there is a window box with annual flowers. On the Market / Elegant Darien home is on a level acre at the end of a desirable cul de sac 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — An elegant brick and wood colonial house at 10 Haskell Lane offers 2,970 square feet of possibilities as well as the potential for expansion; a concept worth exploring. This house is a “blank canvas,” according to the listing agent.

The house sits on a level property of just over one acre, which is as attractive as the structure itself. The owner is a garden buff and it shows in the engaging professional landscape, which includes a window box, tall trees, ferns, and several flower beds of perennial plantings, among them hostas, astilbes, hydrangeas, and coral bells. This private paradise is located at the end of a cul-de-sac, which is convenient to everything the town has to offer. This location puts the house within walking distance of the Metro North Noroton Heights train station, less than a mile away, as well as the middle and high schools. The downtown Darien train station is just over one mile away.

Built in 1958, the house is in a neighborhood of houses that have been expanded and improved, many of them appraised at more than $2 million. The front façade of this house features ivy-covered white-washed red brick and white wood shingle siding punctuated by Wedgewood blue shutters. The front door is framed in sidelights with decorative leaded glass windows and arched millwork with a brick arch above it. The door opens into the center hall foyer, which goes back to the gourmet kitchen and also provides access to the formal living room to the right and the formal dining room to the left.

Step down from the foyer into the living room, which has a marble fireplace and a white wood mantel with dentil molding, and large picture window. French doors open into the sunken family room, which also has a fireplace as well as built-in bookshelves and a unique corner window. Its southern and western exposure brightens the room with natural light and provides a beautiful view of the backyard. There is also a door to the large screened porch from which there is an expansive view of the lush yard. It is the perfect place to relax this time of year. The living and family rooms both have nine-foot-tall ceilings. This section of the house also has a powder room.

The spacious dining room features chair railing and it has a café door into the kitchen. In the updated kitchen there are black granite counters, a backsplash of glass tiles in various shades of green, a peninsular counter with a breakfast bar, a bay/bow window, hardwood floor, floor-to-ceiling built-in shelving for displays of culinary ware, and high-end appliances including a propane-fueled six-burner range top and French door refrigerator.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 10 Haskell Lane PRICE: $1,735,000 ROOMS: 9 FEATURES: 1.07-acre level property, located at the end of a cul-de-sac, nine-foot ceilings, professionally landscaped yard, underground sprinkler, cable - pre-wired, screened porch, 50-gallon water heater tank, two fireplaces, breezeway, full unfinished basement, walk-up attic, attached two-car garage, four bedrooms, two full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Ox Ridge Elementary, Middlesex Middle, Darien High School ASSESSMENT: $1,067,080 MILL RATE: 16.08 mills TAXES: $17,159

On the second floor there are four bedrooms. The master suite features a dressing area with built-ins, walk-in closet, and a private bath. The other bedrooms share an updated hall bath with a double vanity. One of the bedrooms has built-in bookshelves and wall-to-wall carpeting. The other bedrooms have hardwood flooring.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Suzanne Okie of Halstead Real Estate at 203-856-9719 or sokie@halstead.com.