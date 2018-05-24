On the Market / Renovated and expanded Colonial offers turn key living

































DARIEN — People will be spending more time outdoors now that warmer weather has made an appearance, and the people of Darien are lucky to have plenty of recreational areas, from the beaches along the coast of Long Island Sound to several municipal parks.

The residents of the yellow clapboard colonial house at 9 Edelweiss Lane can enjoy the nearly 68-acre Woodland Park Nature Preserve, which is just under one mile away, about two minutes by car and about 15 to 20 minutes by foot. The park features multiple trail systems for leisurely walking or educational hikes. It has two ponds, a stream, a footbridge, an archaic stone wall and ornamental plantings. It offers a unique environment and habitat for wildlife, including many species of birds, turtles, amphibians, ducks, rabbits, other mammals and insects just waiting to be spotted by visitors, according to the town website.

The house offers turnkey living. It was built in 1951, but was gutted when it was renovated and expanded in 2009, making it almost like new. With the expansion the eight-room house received 3,324 square feet of living space. It sits on a level property of almost a third of an acre on a quiet street between Echo Drive and Echo Drive North off Hoyt Street.

Its paved driveway leads to the rear of the house, where the attached under-house two-car garage is “hidden.” From the driveway a bluestone path travels to the covered casual entrance and the covered formal front entrance to this pale yellow house with gray shutters and white trim. The front door is framed by attractive millwork and opens into the foyer, which provides access to the formal dining room to the left, the formal living room to the right and the family room straight ahead.

In the living room there is a marble fireplace, and the family room has a fireplace against a wall of paneling flanked by built-in cabinetry. This room also has built-in shelves and French doors to the wood deck. The family room provides access to the sizable eat-in gourmet kitchen, which features a wood table-like center island that has a breakfast bar with room for three stools, granite counters, a marble backsplash, coffered ceiling and a built-in desk area. There is a built-in bench in the eat-in area and stainless appliances including a GE six-burner range.

Off the kitchen is the mudroom, which has stone flooring, bead board on the lower part of one wall, a built-in bench with storage drawers, and a door to the front yard. This part of the house contains the laundry room and half bath.

On the second floor there are four bedrooms. The master suite has a vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet with organizers, and a bath with a double granite vanity, stone floor with a mosaic border, shower and water closet. Two bedrooms share a hall bath and the fourth one has its own full bath. One of the bedrooms has a ladder to a loft space.

The full, finished walkout basement features a playroom, a well-appointed office, built-in cubbies for storage of sports equipment, and a door to the backyard.

For information or to make an appointment to see the house, contact Kristin M. Nemec of Houlihan Lawrence at 203-829-8998 or KNemec@houlihanlawrence.com.