On the Market / Renovated colonial offers contemporary twist on classic design

The marble master bath has a large steam shower, heated floors, soaking tub, and a frosted glass water closet. The marble master bath has a large steam shower, heated floors, soaking tub, and a frosted glass water closet. Photo: PlanOmatic Photo: PlanOmatic Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close On the Market / Renovated colonial offers contemporary twist on classic design 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — A stately white Georgian Colonial Revival house with gray shutters at 861 Hollow Tree Ridge Road was built in 1987, with a dramatic facade of a two-story covered front porch with four columns.

The style was named after King George III of England, “inspired primarily by two early high-style examples in colonial America: namely, the Wren Building, 1695, at the College of William and Mary; and the Virginia Governor’s Palace in Williamsburg, Va. The style reflected the order and symmetry of Renaissance ideals, made popular by architect Sir Christopher Wren in England after 1650,” according to www.architecturestyles.org.

In 2009, this brick and clapboard colonial house was re-imagined. The two-story porch and the columns were removed. The red brick was painted white. The elimination of the columns makes the house no less dramatic. In fact, the house remains stately although even more elegantly so since its 2009 reworking.

The exterior is not the only part of the house that was redesigned. The full renovation and upgrade almost 10 years ago by the renowned Pagliaro Bartels Sadja Architects, based in South Norwalk, gave the classic interior a modern perspective with high ceilings, ebony-stained hardwood floors, and striking mill work throughout.

The project also included the construction of an addition, bringing the living space to 5,800 square feet. The contemporary twist on a classic provides an open concept floor plan for the casual and formal dining and entertaining spaces.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 861 Hollow Tree Ridge Road PRICE: $2,895,000 ROOMS: 10 FEATURES: 2.05-acre level property, heated in-ground swimming pool, deck, brick terraces, sprinkler system, generator, four fireplaces, central vacuuming system, window treatments, programmable thermostat, thermal storm windows, bar, circular driveway, proximity to Wee Burn Country Club and Middlesex Club, just minutes to downtown, easy access to Talmadge Hill and downtown Darien train stations, not far from commuting routes, well water, attached under house three-car garage, pull-down attic stairs, full finished basement, five bedrooms, four full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Ox Ridge Elementary, Middlesex Middle, Darien High School ASSESSMENT: $2,209,060 MILL RATE: 16.08 mills TAXES: $35,522

A fieldstone wall borders the front of the two-acre, attractive level property on which this house sits. The circular driveway lined in Belgium block provides ample parking for guests. The front door is flanked by sidelights and an arched transom. Inside, the impressive two-story foyer includes a grand butterfly staircase. While columns no longer stand sentinel outside the house columns are found in the foyer. The formal living and dining rooms, on opposite sides of the foyer, both have a marble fireplace.

The visually and functionally spectacular chef’s kitchen is equipped with professional-grade appliances including a Wolf six-burner range with a pot-filler. It also features a center island, stainless farm sink, breakfast nook, walk-in pantry, and butler’s pantry with a sink, counter space, cabinetry, beverage refrigerator, and two dishwashers.

Several sets of doors in the kitchen and family room lead to the sizable deck, heated in-ground swimming pool, brick terraces, and lush landscaping of the backyard. There are fireplaces in the family room and the wood-paneled office, which also has sliding doors to the deck and a wall of built-in shelving. The first floor powder room is larger than many full baths and features a natural slate floor.

On the second floor, there are five bedrooms. French doors open into the master suite, which features two walk-in closets, dressing room, and a spacious, luxurious marble bath with a large steam shower, heated floors, soaking tub, and a frosted glass water closet with a bidet.

The full finished lower level has a media or sitting room, play area, and exercise area.

This house sits between recreational amenities in two municipalities; the closest is within walking distance.

The 250-acre Waveny Park in neighboring New Canaan has numerous amenities: Carriage Barn Arts Center, Powerhouse Performing Arts Center, Spencer’s Run Dog Park, Waveny Swimming Pool, Lapham Community Center, the Waveny Lodge and Platform Tennis Courts. Waveny Park also contains about 3.5 miles of jogging/walking trails, soccer, baseball, and softball fields, and a picnic area. Waveny Park is also a venue for local residents to view annual Fourth of July fireworks. The residents of 861 Hollow Tree Ridge Road might need only sit on their deck or in their backyard to enjoy the aerial display next July.

Should the next owners be golfers, they will have their choice of three nearby places to play, all in Darien — Wee Burn Country Club is a short distance from this house and this club and its championship golf course are also on Hollow Tree Ridge Road; Country Club of Darien is on Mansfield Avenue; and Woodway Country Club is on Hoyt Street. All three offer racquet sports. Wee Burn was named by the Scottish/American industrialist, Andrew Carnegie, according to its website.

This house is conveniently located near the Talmadge Hill train station and is not far from the downtown Darien station.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Sharon Russell of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty at 203-253-2482 or srussell@williampitt.com.