DARIEN — Timeless elegance and charm abounds in the colonial house at 38 Three Wells Lane. This thoughtfully designed house contains 7,149 square feet of living space, sophisticated millwork, and a wealth of amenities for everyday living and entertaining.

The white clapboard house with black shutters was built in 1989 on a level property of just over two acres at the end of a cul-de-sac, which enhances its privacy. It sits in a neighborhood among ten tastefully designed comparable homes. This house was remodeled in 2016 to update it for today’s lifestyle.

It is conveniently only minutes from town and all Darien has to offer to the south and minutes from the Merritt Parkway to the north.

A wide forecourt bordered by Belgium block offers a significant amount of parking for the many guests one could entertain on this estate, which features an in-ground swimming pool and pool house, guest suite above the detached three-car garage, a bar and a wet bar. The bay doors to the garage are not visible from the front of the house. The semi-circular driveway continues to the back of the structure where the access is located.

The door of the wide covered and columned front entrance is framed by sidelights and a transom and opens to the two-story foyer, which features a marble floor. This entrance hall looks into the sitting room, which has paneling on the lower walls, a wet bar with glass shelving for stemware, and French doors that lead to a large bluestone patio with a stone sitting wall in the private backyard. The wet bar can be hidden behind French doors. To the left French doors open from the foyer into the paneled library or study, where there is a fireplace and two walls of built-in bookshelves. This room can also be accessed from an interior gallery.

To the right of the foyer is the spacious front-to-back formal living room. It has a fireplace with a decorative mantel flanked by French doors to a large covered porch, and a walk-in bay window area. French doors open from the sitting room into the formal dining room, which also has a deep bay window, as well as paneling on the lower walls, and two recessed china cabinets framed in decorative molding.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 38 Three Wells Lane PRICE: $3,495,000 ROOMS: 12 FEATURES: 2.03-acre level property, at the end of a cul-de-sac, in-ground swimming pool, pool house, bluestone patio, bar, wet bar, guest or au pair suite, porch, easy commute to the Merritt Parkway, proximity to the Country Club of Darien and Cherry Lawn Park, only minutes from town amenities and train, four fireplaces, semi-circular driveway, gym, balcony, sprinkler system, rear stairs, cedar closet, skylights, well water, pull-down attic stairs, full finished basement, attached three-car garage, five bedrooms, five full and two half baths SCHOOLS: Ox Ridge Elementary, Middlesex Middle, Darien High School ASSESSMENT: $2,620,730 MILL RATE: 16.16 mills TAXES: $42,351

In the spacious and recently renovated gourmet kitchen there is a sizable center island with a breakfast bar for six, an eat-in area with built-in seating, and high-end appliances including a Thermador Professional six-burner range. The counters and backsplash comprise statuary marble that resembles modern art. This same affect is achieved with the floor-to-ceiling fireplace in the family room, which is open to the kitchen. In the family room there are French doors to the patio, pool and pool house. Off the kitchen there is a built-in desk area that could serve as a home command center and/or a homework station.

This wing of the house also contains the laundry room, where there is a sink, counter space, and a built-in ironing board.

At the top of the staircase on the second floor there is a charming recessed area with two window seats, a perfect spot to relax or read. The master bedroom suite is in a private wing and features a fireplace, sitting area, a dressing room with multiple closets, and a marble bath with a free-standing soaking tub, long double vanity, shower, heated towel rack, and a water closet with a bidet. There are three other bedrooms on this floor, one of which is quite large and has a long built-in desk and work space.

On the finished lower level there is a gym, a media room with a wall of built-in cabinetry and a game room with a built-in seat and a deep tray ceiling containing cove lighting.

A covered breezeway leads from the house to the garage above which there is a guest suite with a full bath. The over-sized garage has plenty of room for storage and a work bench area.