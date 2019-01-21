https://www.dariennewsonline.com/realestate/article/Property-Transfers-Test-13549872.php
Property Transfers Test
New Haven County
Ansonia
- $135,000, 17 East Street, 2 Bedrooms, 948 Square Feet, Andrew Verlezza to Kimberly Mauro, Built 1943, 11/21/2018
- $139,000, 10 Ells Street, 4 Bedrooms, 1824 Square Feet, Mladen Zoran to Nicholas Gazsi, Built 1900, 11/21/2018
- $220,000, 406 North Main Street, 3 Bedrooms, 936 Square Feet, Keith Crisanti to Michael Swiattouski, Built 1977, 11/19/2018
Bridgeport
- $63,000, 2370 North Avenue #7b, 2 Bedrooms, 1096 Square Feet, Maryann Schinella to Mohamed & Sarah Yousry, Built 1962, 11/21/2018
- $72,000, 2625 Park Avenue #8a, 1 Bedrooms, 565 Square Feet, Kathy Angelos to Xiao Lee, Built 1964, 11/19/2018
- $90,000, 407 East Avenue, 3 Bedrooms, 1720 Square Feet, Marco Constante to Samuel & Diana Vizeltir, Built 1917, 11/20/2018
- $112,500, 1114 State Street #1114, 3 Bedrooms, 1250 Square Feet, Nicole King to Clyde Laurry, Built 2007, 11/19/2018
- $137,000, 457 Brooks Street, 6 Bedrooms, 2190 Square Feet, Marie Baron to Marleine Sanon, Built 1887, 11/19/2018
- $142,500, 64 Riverview Drive #64, 2 Bedrooms, 1250 Square Feet, Atlantic Coleman LLC to Giselle & Ivan Gomez, Built 1974, 11/19/2018
- $150,000, 135 Grandview Avenue, 4 Bedrooms, 1890 Square Feet, Devon Campbell to Winston Erskine, Built 2006, 11/21/2018
- $158,000, 13 Teresa Place #13, 2 Bedrooms, 1022 Square Feet, Olga Montoya to Johnson Nastaja, Built 1983, 11/19/2018
- $170,000, 26 Marsdale Avenue, 3 Bedrooms, 2030 Square Feet, Thomas Reed to Suzanne & Ansani Guilherme, Built 1949, 11/20/2018
- $198,000, 219 Dixon Street, 3 Bedrooms, 2178 Square Feet, Roberta Garbarini to Robert Williams, Built 1935, 11/19/2018
- $209,000, 430 Hooker Road, 3 Bedrooms, 1212 Square Feet, Yesenia & Edwin Rivera to Yesenia & Jose Gonzalez, Built 1944, 11/19/2018
- $214,000, 34 Woodrow Avenue, 3 Bedrooms, 1152 Square Feet, Linden Higgins to Jorge Perez, Built 1970, 11/21/2018
- $215,000, 314 Huntington Tpkex, 2 Bedrooms, 906 Square Feet, Linden Higgins to Abigail Vite, Built 1988, 11/21/2018
- $215,000, 92 Williamsburg Road, 3 Bedrooms, 1772 Square Feet, Marshall Everal to Octavia & Valentin Alcaide, Built 1978, 11/21/2018
- $232,000, 50 Worth Street, 5 Bedrooms, 3083 Square Feet, Goshen Props 1 LLC to Mohammed Hasan, Built 1906, 11/21/2018
- $260,000, 152 Indian Field Road, 3 Bedrooms, 1368 Square Feet, Allen Xinia to Emely & Oswald Millan, Built 1961, 11/19/2018
- $260,000, 193 Alice Street, 5 Bedrooms, 3203 Square Feet, Hudson Vianna to Christopher Johnson, Built 1925, 11/19/2018
- $300,000, 465 Anson Street, 4 Bedrooms, 2114 Square Feet, Jose Ortiz to Refuge Temple Cog, Built 1942, 11/20/2018
- $348,500, 131 Tremont Avenue, 4 Bedrooms, 2464 Square Feet, Kimberly Gaddy to Johanna & Jose Rosario, Built 1949, 11/20/2018
- $350,000, 50 Boston Terrace, 4 Bedrooms, 3162 Square Feet, Maria Iregui to Wilmor Echevarria, Built 1911, 11/20/2018
- $365,000, 41 Savoy Street, 5 Bedrooms, 3545 Square Feet, Glaydes Coelho to Elvis Kandic, Built 1924, 11/20/2018
- $500,000, 1611 Stratford Avenue, 8418 Square Feet, Built 1916, Oliveira Realty LLC to 1611 Stratford Ave LLC,, 11/19/2018
Derby
- $130,000, 204 New Haven Avenue #2a, 2 Bedrooms, 1167 Square Feet, Claudia Surina to Audra Spina, Built 1986, 11/20/2018
- $174,000, 55 Chapel Street, 3 Bedrooms, 1193 Square Feet, Nancy & Joshua Sanchez to Joshua & Andre Reid, Built 1865, 11/20/2018
- $225,000, 156 Smith Street, 3 Bedrooms, 2434 Square Feet, Tyler & Janice Cohen to Janice & Jorge Barillas, Built 1978, 11/21/2018
Fairfield
- $192,000, 17 Meadowbrook Road, 2 Bedrooms, 1041 Square Feet, Margaret Stranger to Karen & Graham Angelo, Built 1918, 11/19/2018
- $300,000, 29 Bloomfield Drive, 3 Bedrooms, 1075 Square Feet, Nathan Steinfeld to Ashley Prosniewski, Built 1959, 11/20/2018
- $316,000, 53 Perry Street, 2 Bedrooms, 922 Square Feet, Katherine Koster to Adam & Kathleen Ogrady, Built 1951, 11/21/2018
- $329,000, 109 Massachusetts Avenue, 2 Bedrooms, 1132 Square Feet, Steven Martano to Sarah & Justin Colt, Built 1923, 11/19/2018
- $346,000, 381 Unquowa Road #381, 2 Bedrooms, 1350 Square Feet, Jerome Saunders to Ruo & Philip Sciarra, Built 1986, 11/21/2018
- $420,000, 851 Oldfield Road, 3 Bedrooms, 1310 Square Feet, Joseph Kolenda to Pinnacle Peak Inc, Built 1952, 11/19/2018
- $510,000, 7 Carlton Street, 3 Bedrooms, 1126 Square Feet, Jeffrey Johnston to Vicci & Anthony Ruscito, Built 1949, 11/19/2018
- $611,000, 187 Warwick Avenue, 4 Bedrooms, 1770 Square Feet, Ryan Mckeefrey to Beatrice & Steven Degrand, Built 1947, 11/20/2018
- $680,000, 200 Reef Road, 3 Bedrooms, 1518 Square Feet, Beginning New to Richard & Paige Zschoche, Built 1936, 11/19/2018
- $720,000, 38 Chandlers Lane #38, 4 Bedrooms, 2302 Square Feet, Michael Biehl to Renee & Ann Flynn, Built 1995, 11/19/2018
- $875,000, 30 Craig Place, 3 Bedrooms, 2522 Square Feet, Gudrun Milo to Gregory & Elizabeth Mcneil, Built 1979, 11/19/2018
Milford
- $185,000, 85 Viscount Drive #A64, 2 Bedrooms, 990 Square Feet, John Farrell to Barbara Milton, Built 1975, 11/19/2018
- $255,000, 84 Barton Road, 4 Bedrooms, 1488 Square Feet, Dennis Mattison to Heather & Gregory Chapin, Built 1964, 11/21/2018
- $355,000, 22 Darina Place, 5 Bedrooms, 2626 Square Feet, Michelle & Ronald Cybart to Peter Liaskas, Built 1910, 11/20/2018
- $370,000, 125 Winthrop Place, 2 Bedrooms, 1548 Square Feet, Ellen Patterson to Stephen Hutchison, Built 1948, 11/19/2018
Monroe
- $170,000, 496 Fan Hill Road, 2 Bedrooms, 1836 Square Feet, William Waite to Wesley Mendonca, Built 1934, 11/20/2018
- $245,000, 4 Stonecroft Way #4, 3 Bedrooms, 1568 Square Feet, Matthew Husvar to Patrick Labella, Built 2005, 11/19/2018
- $270,000, 36 Turkey Roost Road, 2 Bedrooms, 1201 Square Feet, Weilliam Waite to Viviane & Ivan Rodriguez, Built 1951, 11/19/2018
- $330,000, 71 Elm Street, 3 Bedrooms, 1702 Square Feet, Fouad Beck to Selam & Andrew Ballas, Built 1961, 11/21/2018
- $530,000, 17 Driftwood Road, 4 Bedrooms, 2701 Square Feet, Jennifer & Michael Pinto to Marian & Kamala Kiem, Built 1974, 11/21/2018
Seymour
- $114,000, 85 Balance Rock Road #16, 2 Bedrooms, 900 Square Feet, Donna & Brian Geraghty to Brian & Diane Reilly, Built 1970, 11/19/2018
- $258,000, 15 Molsick Road, 3 Bedrooms, 1716 Square Feet, Susan & George Krupa to Maria & William Sonnemann, Built 1979, 11/20/2018
- $269,000, 2 Kathy Drive, 3 Bedrooms, 1376 Square Feet, Keefe Manning to Mellisa & Brian Goodrum, Built 1960, 11/19/2018
- $390,000, 5 Barn Hill Lane, 4 Bedrooms, 2399 Square Feet, Andrew Klemenz to Jorge & Rosa Paredes, Built 2010, 11/21/2018
Shelton
- $155,000, 7 Heather Ridge #7, 2 Bedrooms, 940 Square Feet, Anna Zagledimov to Zaglyadimova & Utet Plude, Built 1977, 11/20/2018
- $193,000, 68 Country Place #68, 3 Bedrooms, 1199 Square Feet, Alyssa Caserta to Kayla Iassogna, Built 1980, 11/21/2018
- $194,000, 39 Coram Road #2, 2 Bedrooms, 1296 Square Feet, Christian & Jessica Gilly to Jessica & James Shannon, Built 1997, 11/20/2018
- $223,000, 10 Park Street, 4 Bedrooms, 2505 Square Feet, Craig Calistro to Shannon & Nicholas Iannone, Built 1912, 11/19/2018
- $245,000, 2 Meeting House Lane #2, 3 Bedrooms, 1550 Square Feet, Charles Kuintzle to Joseph Campbell, Built 1983, 11/20/2018
- $247,000, 14 Jefferson Street, 2 Bedrooms, 1162 Square Feet, Spaz Prop LLC to Stephen Bryce, Built 1953, 11/19/2018
- $338,000, 66 Fawn Hill Road, 3 Bedrooms, 1928 Square Feet, Agnes Fazekas to Robert Zaccagnino, Built 1968, 11/19/2018
- $350,000, 7 Andrew Drive, 4 Bedrooms, 1920 Square Feet, Walter Sofian to Nayla & Paulo Seara, Built 1962, 11/20/2018
- $358,000, 382 Woodridge #382, 2 Bedrooms, 1885 Square Feet, Home Ventures T to Ana Vaz, Built 1988, 11/20/2018
- $375,000, 57 Audubon Lane, 4 Bedrooms, 2198 Square Feet, Lalit Chhablani to Chhablani & Biaglio Alberti, Built 1999, 11/20/2018
- $540,000, 8 Cranberry Lane, 4 Bedrooms, 3565 Square Feet, Rosa & Jorge Paredes to Patricia & Vincent Lesko, Built 1978, 11/19/2018
Stratford
- $110,000, 38 Knowlton Street, 3 Bedrooms, 1044 Square Feet, Wells Fargo to Ancel & Usman Asif, Built 1955, 11/19/2018
- $146,500, 125 Warner Hill Road #115, 2 Bedrooms, 1130 Square Feet, Anne & Glenn Yeomans to Glenn & Johanna Vonhollinger, Built 1981, 11/19/2018
- $175,000, 91 Mcgrath Court, 2 Bedrooms, 1267 Square Feet, Homebrs Fairfield to Jennifer & Donell Sellers, Built 1955, 11/20/2018
- $201,000, 131 2nd Avenue, 4 Bedrooms, 1757 Square Feet, James Papp to 459 Harvard Ave LLC, Built 1950, 11/19/2018
- $210,000, 346 Burritt Avenue, 3 Bedrooms, 1206 Square Feet, Richard & Ered Schipul to Adriana & Wilmar Deoliveira, Built 1950, 11/19/2018
- $220,000, 8 Wiebe Avenue, 3 Bedrooms, 1282 Square Feet, Gregory Hopkins to Gregory & Carina Desarno, Built 1950, 11/19/2018
- $227,000, 130 Beers Place, 4 Bedrooms, 1292 Square Feet, Ryan Iacomacci to Cynthia & Donald Uhlan, Built 1948, 11/21/2018
- $232,000, 200 Light Street, 3 Bedrooms, 1276 Square Feet, Lucia Morel-Alcantara to Paula & Guiseppe Vaiana, Built 1957, 11/21/2018
- $240,000, 625 Onondaga Lane #B, 1 Bedrooms, 1438 Square Feet, Albina & Albina Cronin to Laura & David Tofinchio, Built 1976, 11/21/2018
- $282,500, 459 Harvard Avenue, 2 Bedrooms, 1217 Square Feet, 459 Harvard Ave LLC to Ronald & Amy Vales, Built 1932, 11/19/2018
- $297,500, 105 Hazelwood Terrace, 3 Bedrooms, 1576 Square Feet, Roberta & Thomas Miller to Evan & Mary Torok, Built 1950, 11/20/2018
- $315,000, 2950 Broadbridge Avenue, 4 Bedrooms, 2326 Square Feet, Kalcar Corp to B Tashun, Built 1952, 11/20/2018
- $430,000, 214 Laurel Street, 5 Bedrooms, 2381 Square Feet, Laura & Peter Marino to Ashley & Richard Lupo, Built 1946, 11/21/2018
- $499,000, 812 Housatonic Avenue Extx, 4 Bedrooms, 2109 Square Feet, Winthrop Woods Dev LLC to Scott Pedowitz, Built 2015, 11/21/2018
Trumbull
- $265,000, 16 Twitchgrass Road, 3 Bedrooms, 1164 Square Feet, Wilmington Svgs Fund Soc to Roberto Cremel, Built 1961, 11/19/2018
- $300,000, 50 Lounsbury Road, 3 Bedrooms, 1305 Square Feet, Melanie Kondor to Shawn & Dana Takatsu, Built 1957, 11/20/2018
- $302,000, 33 Ruth Street, 4 Bedrooms, 1540 Square Feet, Georgemosessian to Oliveri & Veronica Oliveri, Built 1954, 11/21/2018
- $302,500, 37 Chestnut Hill Road, 3 Bedrooms, 1192 Square Feet, Dale Sayward to Leonard & Zef Pergjoni, Built 1958, 11/21/2018
- $310,000, 4226 Madison Avenue, 3 Bedrooms, 1678 Square Feet, Domingos Reis to Lisa & Karina Herrera, Built 1946, 11/19/2018
- $495,000, 15 Blackberry Road, 4 Bedrooms, 2896 Square Feet, Rent David to Bedoya & Felipe Bedoya, Built 1979, 11/21/2018
- $573,000, 3 Paulina Place, 4 Bedrooms, 3215 Square Feet, Patricia Hopkins to Donald Debois, Built 2005, 11/19/2018
Westport
- $485,000, 4 Cedar Road, 2 Bedrooms, 1459 Square Feet, Susan & Christian Herrmann to Stephanie & Nicholas Longo, Built 1927, 11/19/2018
- $627,000, 7 Carlisle Court, 3 Bedrooms, 2153 Square Feet, James Izzo to James Donrelly, Built 1996, 11/21/2018
- $735,000, 30 Rayfield Road, 4 Bedrooms, 2180 Square Feet, Michelle Quigley to Dana & Richard Donovan, Built 1973, 11/19/2018
