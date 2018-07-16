33yo Ronaldo at Juventus: Age isn't important













Photo: Luca Bruno, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Image 1 of 4 Portuguese ace Ronaldo salutes his fans as he arrives to undergo medical checks at the Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy, Monday, July 16, 2018. Portuguese ace Ronaldo salutes his fans as he arrives to undergo medical checks at the Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy, Monday, July 16, 2018. Photo: Luca Bruno, AP Image 2 of 4 RETRANSMISSION OF XLB104 TO PROVIDE DIFFERENT CROP - Portuguese ace Ronaldo passes among enthusiast fans as he arrives to undergo medical checks at the Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy, Monday, July 16, 2018. RETRANSMISSION OF XLB104 TO PROVIDE DIFFERENT CROP - Portuguese ace Ronaldo passes among enthusiast fans as he arrives to undergo medical checks at the Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy, Monday, July 16, 2018. Photo: Luca Bruno, AP Image 3 of 4 Portuguese ace Ronaldo salutes his fans as he arrives to undergo medical checks at the Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy, Monday, July 16, 2018. Portuguese ace Ronaldo salutes his fans as he arrives to undergo medical checks at the Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy, Monday, July 16, 2018. Photo: Luca Bruno, AP Image 4 of 4 Juventus fans wait for Portuguese ace Ronaldo as he undergoes medical checks at the Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy, Monday, July 16, 2018. Juventus fans wait for Portuguese ace Ronaldo as he undergoes medical checks at the Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy, Monday, July 16, 2018. Photo: Luca Bruno, AP 33yo Ronaldo at Juventus: Age isn't important 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

TURIN, Italy (AP) — At the age of 33, many football players are past their peak. Cristiano Ronaldo vows to show he is not one of them.

Juventus signed Ronaldo from Real Madrid last week for 112 million euros ($131.5 million) — an Italian league record sum — and the world player of the year penned a four-year contract.

Some see it as an extravagant sum for a player who, although a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, is entering the latter stages of a glittering career.

At his first news conference as a Juventus player on Monday, Ronaldo insisted he was motivated by a new challenge and keen to step out of his comfort zone after nine years at Madrid.

"With all due respect, usually players of my age go to Qatar or China, so coming to such an outstanding club at this stage in my career makes me very happy," he said.

"I'm different from all the other players who think their career is over at my age. I want to show that I'm not like the others, I'm different. It's an emotional moment for me because I'm not 23, I'm 33.

"I'm not here on holiday," he added. "I want to mark the history of Juventus. I hope I can surprise everyone one last time and I'm very, very confident."

Ronaldo has always been credited with a phenomenal workrate, and he has promised to continue that at Juventus in order to prolong his longevity.

The Portugal forward moved from Manchester United to Real Madrid in 2009, and became the Spanish club's all-time leading scorer with 451 in 438 matches. He helped Madrid win four Champions Leagues — beating Juventus in the final in 2017 — and also won La Liga and the Copa del Rey twice each.

Ronaldo, who also led Portugal to the European Championship in 2016, also won the Champions League at Manchester United as well as three Premier Leagues and the FA Cup.

He expects his winning ways to continue at the Serie A champion.

"It will be tough, I know that," Ronaldo said. "The league is very tough but Juve is ready and I will be ready. The age is not important. I feel good, I feel motivated. I will try to do my best like always. I'm looking forward to starting the league well and to try to win every title."

On his arrival at Allianz Stadium for his medical on Monday, Ronaldo was greeted by hundreds of fans, who chanted his name and "Portaci la Champions" ("Bring us the Champions League trophy").

Juventus hasn't won the Champions League since 1996. It has been on the losing side in the final five times since then, including twice in the past four editions.

Juventus has won the Serie A for the last seven seasons — and done the league and Italian Cup double for the past four — but has struggled to transfer its domestic supremacy to the European stage.

Ronaldo has won the Champions League four times in the past five seasons. He has a record 120 Champions League goals, 105 of them at Madrid, 12 more than Juventus as a team managed in that same period.

"Juventus has been one step away from it and couldn't win," Ronaldo said. "I hope I can be the lucky charm."