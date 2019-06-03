AP Source: Panthers agree to terms with DT Gerald McCoy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with six-time Pro Bowl free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy on a one-year contract worth up to $10.25 million with incentives.

McCoy, who was cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a salary cap move, will receive a $4 million signing bonus.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because McCoy has not yet signed the contract and the team has not announced the move.

The 31-year-year-old McCoy started 123 games during his nine seasons with the division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has 296 tackles and 54 ½ sacks. McCoy chose to sign with Carolina over Baltimore and Cleveland.

