AP Source: Seahawks bolster pass rush adding Ezekiel Ansah

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are addressing one of their biggest offseason needs as veteran defensive end Ezekiel Ansah has agreed to a one-year deal with the team, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday night on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced by the team. NFL Network first reported the agreement.

Ansah will join the Seahawks after six seasons with Detroit and may not be the final move made by Seattle in an attempt to bolster its pass rush with sacks leader Frank Clark traded to Kansas City before the draft last month.

Two years ago, Ansah had 12 sacks and in 2015 had 14 ½ when he was voted to the Pro Bowl for the only time in his career. But his health will be a major concern with Ansah's arrival in Seattle after he played in just seven games last season for Detroit due to shoulder problems that lingered the entire season.

