AP Sources: Red Wings to name Steve Yzerman general manager

DETROIT (AP) — Two people familiar with the decision say Steve Yzerman will be named general manager of the Detroit Red Wings.

Ken Holland will become the team's senior vice president after being its general manager for two-plus decades, the two people told The Associated Press Friday on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the move.

Yzerman was a captain for a league-record 20 seasons in Detroit. He stepped down as general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning last year, triggering talk he would come back to run the Red Wings.

Yzerman's contract with the Lightning expired when they were eliminated in the first round of the NHL playoffs earlier this week by Columbus after tying a league record with 62 wins.