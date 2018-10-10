AP Texas High School Football Top 10 Schedule
Schedule for the teams ranked in The Associated Press Texas high school football poll, Oct. 12-16.
|Class 6A
1. Allen (5-0) vs. Plano East, Friday
2. Lake Travis (5-0) at Austin Westlake, Friday
3. Galena Park North Shore (5-0) vs. Deer Park, Friday
4. Converse Judson (4-0) vs. New Braunfels, Thursday
5. Longview (5-0) vs. Mesquite Horn, Friday
6. Duncanville (5-0) at Richardson Lake Highlands, Friday
7. Southlake Carroll (5-0) at Byron Nelson, Friday
8. Katy (4-1) vs. Katy Morton Ranch, Friday
9. Euless Trinity (5-0) vs. FW Haltom, Friday
10. Cypress Fairbanks (4-1) at Jersey Village, Friday
|Class 5A
1. Aledo (5-0) vs. Burleson, Friday
2. Dallas Highland Park (5-0) at Mansfield Legacy, Friday
3. Denton Ryan (5-0) at Colleyville Heritage, Friday
4. Fort Bend Marshall (6-0) vs. Houston Waltrip, Thursday
5. Lufkin (4-1) at College Station, Friday
6. College Station (5-0) vs. Lufkin, Friday
7. Frisco Lone Star (4-1) at Frisco Independence, Friday
8. Crosby (5-0) vs. Port Neches-Groves, Friday
9. Hutto (5-0) idle.
10. Lubbock Cooper (5-0) at Plainview, Friday
|Class 4A
1. Carthage (5-0) vs. Van, Friday
2. Argyle (5-0) at Paris North Lamar, Friday
3. Liberty Hill (3-1) at Fredericksburg, Friday
4. Waco La Vega (4-2) idle.
5. Cuero (4-1) at Bandera, Friday
6. Midlothian Heritage (4-1) at Quinlan Ford, Friday
7. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (4-2) vs. Pittsburg, Friday
8. Sweeny (5-0) vs. La Marque, Friday
9. Stephenville (3-2) vs. China Spring, Friday
10. WF Hirschi (4-1) at Decatur, Friday
|Class 3A
1. Newton (4-0) at Kountze, Friday
2. Gunter (6-0) vs. Holliday, Friday
3. Childress (5-0) at Friona, Friday
4. New London West Rusk (6-0) vs. White Oak, Friday
5. Rockdale (4-1) at Lago Vista, Friday
6. Goliad (4-1) at Luling, Friday
7. Brock (5-1) idle.
8. Canadian (4-1) at Tulia, Friday
9. Lexington (4-1) vs. Florence, Friday
10. Gladewater (5-1) at Mineola, Friday
|Class 2A
1. Mason (5-0) vs. Brackett, Friday
2. Wellington (5-0) at Quanah, Friday
3. Mart (4-1) at Meridian, Friday
4. Shiner (5-1) at Yorktown, Friday
5. New Deal (4-0) at Olton, Friday
6. Falls City (5-0) at La Pryor, Friday
7. Muenster (5-1) vs. Cumby, Friday
8. Price Carlisle (5-0) at Cushing, Friday
9. Refugio (3-2) at Riviera Kaufer, Friday
10. Stamford (5-1) at Ozona, Friday