AP source: Cavs to interview Spurs assistant Udoka

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with Cleveland's schedule tells The Associated Press that the Cavaliers will interview San Antonio assistant Ime Udoka to be their coach.

The Cavs, who have been taking a methodical approach in finding their next coach, will meet with Udoka on Sunday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the Cavs are not revealing any of their search plans.

Udoka has worked on Gregg Popovich's staff since 2012, a year after he retired as a player. Udoka has been praised for developing players such as Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge.

The Cavs continued their interviews on Friday, meeting with Utah assistant Alex Jensen. Jensen worked with Cleveland's organization in the past.

The team has previously interviewed NBA assistants Jamahl Mosley, Juwan Howard and J.B. Bickerstaff. The club also plans to meet with Denver assistants Jordi Fernandez and Wes Unseld Jr., and Portland assistants Nate Tibbetts and David Vanterpool.

Cleveland mutually parted ways with Larry Drew following a 19-63 season.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports