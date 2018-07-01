Photo: Scott Strazzante / The Chronicle
Caption

Close

Kevin Durant sprays champagne during Golden State Warriors' NBA Championship parade in Oakland, CA on Tuesday, June12, 2018.
Photo: Scott Strazzante / The Chronicle
Click through to see how the Golden State Warriors and the Bay Area celebrated their 2018 NBA Finals victory.

Photo: Mason Trinca/Special To The Chronicle
Warriors' Stephen Curry showers the crowd with champagne as he rides by on a bus during the Golden State Warriors NBA Finals Championship parade in downtown Oakland on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
Photo: Jessica Christian / The Chronicle
Members of the Golden State Warriors pose for an informal team photo after attending an NBC Bay Area Sports question and answer session with the team and coaches before the start of the Golden State Warriors NBA Finals victory parade in downtown Oakland on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. less
Photo: Jessica Christian, The Chronicle
(From left) Warriors' Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and head coach Steve Kerr attend an NBC Bay Area Sports question and answer session with the team and coaches before the start of the Golden State Warriors NBA Finals victory parade in downtown Oakland on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. less
Photo: Jessica Christian, The Chronicle
Warriors' Stephen Curry attends an NBC Bay Area Sports question and answer session with the team and coaches before the start of the Golden State Warriors NBA Finals victory parade in downtown Oakland on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. less
Photo: Jessica Christian, The Chronicle
Kevin Durant and Quinn Cook during Golden State Warriors' NBA Championship parade in Oakland, CA on Tuesday, June12, 2018.
Photo: Scott Strazzante, The Chronicle
Warriors' Draymond Green smiles at the crowd during an NBC Bay Area Sports question and answer session with the team and coaches before the start of the Golden State Warriors NBA Finals victory parade in downtown Oakland, Calif. Tuesday, June 12, 2018. less
Photo: Jessica Christian, The Chronicle
Warriors' head coach Steve Kerr and general manager Bob Myers wave to construction workers watching as they participate in an NBC Bay Area Sports question and answer session with the team and coaches before the start of the Golden State Warriors NBA Finals victory parade in downtown Oakland, Calif. Tuesday, June 12, 2018. less
Photo: Jessica Christian, The Chronicle
Warriors' Kevin Durant is interviewed during an NBC Bay Area Sports question and answer session with the team and coaches before the start of the Golden State Warriors NBA Finals victory parade in downtown Oakland, Calif. Tuesday, June 12, 2018. less
Photo: Jessica Christian, The Chronicle
Warriors' Jordan Bell adjusts his goggles while attending an NBC Bay Area Sports question and answer session with the team and coaches before the start of the Golden State Warriors NBA Finals victory parade in downtown Oakland, Calif. Tuesday, June 12, 2018. less
Photo: Jessica Christian, The Chronicle
Warriors' Stephen Curry chats with teammate Klay Thompson during an NBC Bay Area Sports question and answer session with the team and coaches before the start of the Golden State Warriors NBA Finals victory parade in downtown Oakland, Calif. Tuesday, June 12, 2018. less
Photo: Jessica Christian, The Chronicle
Steph Curry waves to thousands of Warriors fans during the Warriors Championship Parade in downtown Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
Photo: Mason Trinca, Special To The Chronicle
Stephen Curry holds the Larry O'Brien trophy during Golden State Warriors' NBA Championship parade in Oakland, CA on Tuesday, June12, 2018.
Photo: Scott Strazzante / The Chronicle
Riley Curry, daughter of Warriors' Stephen Curry, interacts with fans while riding on a bus during the Golden State Warriors NBA Finals Championship parade in downtown Oakland, Calif. Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
Photo: Jessica Christian, The Chronicle
Warriors' Stephen Curry carries the 2018 NBA Championship trophy while riding on a bus during the Golden State Warriors NBA Finals Championship parade in downtown Oakland, Calif. Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
Photo: Jessica Christian, The Chronicle
JaVale McGee prompts the crowd to cheer during Golden State Warriors' NBA Championship parade in Oakland, CA on Tuesday, June12, 2018.
Photo: Scott Strazzante / The Chronicle
Kevin Durant sprays champagne during Golden State Warriors' NBA Championship parade in Oakland, CA on Tuesday, June12, 2018.
Photo: Scott Strazzante / The Chronicle
Jordan Bell holds an empty bottle;e of Hennessy during Golden State Warriors' NBA Championship parade in Oakland, CA on Tuesday, June12, 2018.
Photo: Scott Strazzante / The Chronicle
Stephen Curry jumps off of his bus to greet the crowd during the Warriors Championship Parade in Oakland, California, on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
Photo: Gabrielle Lurie / The Chronicle
Stephen Curry greets the crowd during the Warriors Championship Parade in Oakland, California, on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
Photo: Gabrielle Lurie / The Chronicle
Fans react as Kevin Durant interacts with the crowd along Broadway during Golden State Warriors' NBA Championship parade in Oakland, CA on Tuesday, June12, 2018.
Photo: Scott Strazzante / The Chronicle
Stephen Curry calls out at the crowd during the Warriors Championship Parade in Oakland, California, on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
Photo: Gabrielle Lurie / The Chronicle
Stephen Curry calls out at the crowd during the Warriors Championship Parade in Oakland, California, on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
Photo: Gabrielle Lurie, The Chronicle
Stephen Curry yells out at the crowd during the Warriors Championship Parade in Oakland, California, on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
Photo: Gabrielle Lurie, The Chronicle
Hundreds of thousands of fans line Broadway to catch a glimpse of their favorite players during the Golden State Warriors NBA Finals Championship parade in downtown Oakland, Calif. Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
Photo: Jessica Christian, The Chronicle
Warriors coach Steve Kerr greets fans at the Warriors Parade on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Oakland, Calif.
Photo: Liz Moughon, The Chronicle
The Golden State Warriors Championship Parade, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
Photo: Santiago Mejia / The Chronicle
Kevin Durant and Quinn Cook head down Broadway during Golden State Warriors' NBA Championship parade in Oakland, CA on Tuesday, June12, 2018.
Photo: Scott Strazzante, The Chronicle
Golden State Warriors Kevin Durant and Quinn Cook during the Golden State Warriors Championship Parade, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
Photo: Santiago Mejia, The Chronicle
A fan holds a broom with Cleveland Cavaliers' photos during Golden State Warriors' NBA Championship parade in Oakland, CA on Tuesday, June12, 2018.
Photo: Scott Strazzante, The Chronicle
Warrios' Nick Young speaks into a megaphone while riding on a bus during the Golden State Warriors NBA Finals Championship parade in downtown Oakland, Calif. Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
Photo: Jessica Christian / The Chronicle
Kevin Durant acknowledges the cheers of the crowd lined along Broadway during Golden State Warriors' NBA Championship parade in Oakland, CA on Tuesday, June12, 2018.
Photo: Scott Strazzante, The Chronicle
K'Mani Bland, 9, of Oakland waves at Kevin Durant during Golden State Warriors' NBA Championship parade in Oakland, CA on Tuesday, June12, 2018.
Photo: Scott Strazzante, The Chronicle
Steph Curry holds up the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy to thousands of Warriors fans during the Warriors Championship Parade in downtown Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
Photo: Mason Trinca, Special To The Chronicle
Warriors' Stephen Curry holds up the 2018 NBA Championship Trophy as he passes the Oakland Tribune building during the Golden State Warriors NBA Finals Championship parade in downtown Oakland, Calif. Tuesday, June 12, 2018. less
Photo: Jessica Christian, The Chronicle
Kevin Durant is grabbed by a pair of young fans as he greets the crowd lined along Broadway during Golden State Warriors' NBA Championship parade in Oakland, CA on Tuesday, June12, 2018.
Photo: Scott Strazzante, The Chronicle
Hundreds of thousands of fans line Broadway to catch a glimpse of their favorite players during the Golden State Warriors NBA Finals Championship parade in downtown Oakland, Calif. Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
Photo: Jessica Christian, The Chronicle
JaVale McGee celebrates with Warriors fans during the Warriors Championship Parade in downtown Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
Photo: Mason Trinca, Special To The Chronicle
Warriors' Stephen Curry hands out rubber bracelets while interacting with fans during the Golden State Warriors NBA Finals Championship parade in downtown Oakland, Calif. Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
Photo: Jessica Christian, The Chronicle
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the Warriors Championship Parade, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
Photo: Santiago Mejia, The Chronicle
Jordan Bell greets fans lined along Broadway during Golden State Warriors' NBA Championship parade in Oakland, CA on Tuesday, June12, 2018.
Photo: Scott Strazzante, The Chronicle
Mike Brown and Steve Kerr have fun during Golden State Warriors' NBA Championship parade in Oakland, CA on Tuesday, June12, 2018.
Photo: Scott Strazzante, The Chronicle
From the left, Chloe Henriquez. 6, Camryn Puebla, 6, and Karise Stewart, 8, wait with thousands of Warriors fans as they gather to watch the Warriors Championship Parade in downtown Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 12, 2018. less
Photo: Mason Trinca, Special To The Chronicle
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr signs autographs during the Warriors Championship Parade, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Oakland. 
Photo: Santiago Mejia, The Chronicle
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green with his son Draymond Jamal Green during the Golden State Warriors Championship Parade, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Oakland. 
Photo: Santiago Mejia, The Chronicle
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the Warriors Championship Parade, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
Photo: Santiago Mejia, The Chronicle
Stephen Curry holds the Larry O'Brien trophy during Golden State Warriors' NBA Championship parade in Oakland, CA on Tuesday, June12, 2018.
Photo: Scott Strazzante / The Chronicle
Steph Curry and his family celebrate during the Warriors victory parade on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

Photo: Al Saracevic/ The Chronicle
Steph Curry waves to thousands of Warriors fans during the Warriors Championship Parade in downtown Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
Photo: Mason Trinca, Special To The Chronicle
Nick Young celebrates with Warriors fans during the Warriors Championship Parade in downtown Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
Photo: Mason Trinca, Special To The Chronicle
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaff poses for a selfie during the Golden State Warriors NBA Finals Championship parade in downtown Oakland, Calif. Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
Photo: Jessica Christian, The Chronicle
Oakland police chief Anne Kirkpatrick (right) rides in the Warrior's Golden State Warriors and the City of Oakland Championship Parade to honor the 2018 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Oakland, Calif. less
Photo: Liz Hafalia, The Chronicle
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry greets fans during the Warriors Championship Parade, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
Photo: Santiago Mejia, The Chronicle
Thousands of Warriors fans gather to watch the Warriors Championship Parade in downtown Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
Photo: Mason Trinca, Special To The Chronicle
Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala during the Warriors Championship Parade, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Oakland. 
Photo: Santiago Mejia / The Chronicle
Nick Young celebrates with the crowd lined along Broadway during Golden State Warriors' NBA Championship parade in Oakland, CA on Tuesday, June12, 2018.
Photo: Scott Strazzante, The Chronicle
Golden State Warriors guard Nick Young greets fans during the Warriors Championship Parade, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Oakland. 
Photo: Santiago Mejia, The Chronicle
A giant basketball during the Golden State Warriors Championship Parade, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
Photo: Santiago Mejia, The Chronicle
Steph Curry holds up the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy to thousands of Warriors fans during the Warriors Championship Parade in downtown Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
Photo: Mason Trinca, Special To The Chronicle
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry greets fans and shows the trophy during the Warriors Championship Parade, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
Photo: Santiago Mejia, The Chronicle
Warriors Dance Team greet the thousands of Warriors fans during the Warriors Championship Parade in downtown Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
Photo: Mason Trinca, Special To The Chronicle
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green with his son Draymond Jamal Green during the Golden State Warriors Championship Parade, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Oakland. 
Photo: Santiago Mejia, The Chronicle
Steph Curry celebrates during the Warriors victory parade on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

Photo: Sophie Haigney/ The Chronicle
Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee greets fans during the Warriors Championship Parade, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
Photo: Santiago Mejia, The Chronicle
Spectators during the Golden State Warriors Championship Parade, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Oakland. 
Photo: Santiago Mejia, The Chronicle
Golden State Warriors center Jordan Bell during the Warriors Championship Parade, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
Photo: Santiago Mejia, The Chronicle
Spectators during the Golden State Warriors Championship Parade, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
Photo: Santiago Mejia, The Chronicle
The bus of Golden State Warriors Andre Iguodala and Jordan Bell during the Golden State Warriors Championship Parade, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
Photo: Santiago Mejia, The Chronicle
Nick Young pumps the crowd at the Warriors victory parade on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

Photo: Sophie Haigney/ The Chronicle
Steph Curry celebrates during the Warriors victory parade on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

Photo: Al Saracevic/ The Chronicle
Mayor Libby Schaaf rides in on a fire-breathing snail at the Warriors victory parade on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

Photo: Sophie Haigney/ The Chronicle
Charles Chapman of Oakland holds up a replica Larry O'Brien trophy as fans create their own confetti celebration before Golden State Warriors' NBA Championship parade in Oakland on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
Photo: Scott Strazzante, The Chronicle
Karen Dasalla of Sunnyvale enjoys the confetti before Golden State Warriors' NBA Championship parade in Oakland on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
Photo: Scott Strazzante, The Chronicle
Spectators at the Golden State Warriors Championship Parade, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Oakland.

Photo: Santiago Mejia/ The Chronicle
Parade participants get ready for the Golden State Warriors Championship Parade, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Oakland.

Photo: Santiago Mejia/ The Chronicle
From the left, Colleen Garza, Ayinde Garza, Nalah Garza, 6, and Zaire Garza, 15, of Vallejo cheer for a chance to be on television as thousands of Warriors fans gather to watch the Warriors Championship Parade in downtown Oakland on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. less
Photo: Mason Trinca, Special To The Chronicle
Fans cheer and wave a large Warriors flag as they line up along Broadway before the start of the Golden State Warriors NBA Finals victory parade in downtown Oakland, Calif. Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
Photo: Jessica Christian / The Chronicle
Spectators at the Golden State Warriors Championship Parade, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Oakland.

Photo: Santiago Mejia/ The Chronicle
Fans carry cut-outs of Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant as thousands of fans line up along Broadway and 11th Street before the start of the Golden State Warriors NBA Finals victory parade in downtown Oakland on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. less
Photo: Jessica Christian, The Chronicle
A radio host pumps up the thousands of fans lined up along Broadway before the start of the Golden State Warriors NBA Finals victory parade in downtown Oakland on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
Photo: Jessica Christian, The Chronicle
Warriors fans line up along Broadway near 11th Street before the start of the Golden State Warriors NBA Finals victory parade in downtown Oakland on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
Photo: Jessica Christian / The Chronicle
Workers in Oakland pause to watch the celebration before the Warriors NBA Championship parade on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

Photo: Al Saracevic/ San Francisco Chronicle
From the left, Anaya Mosby, Alexa Rentar, Alondra Villegas and Makayla Mosby of Fremont cuddle up as they wait alongside of thousands of Warriors fans to watch the Warriors Championship Parade in downtown Oakland on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. less
Photo: Mason Trinca, Special To The Chronicle
FILE - In this March 19, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James stands on the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles. The superstar declined his $35.6 million contract option on Friday, June 29, 2018, with Cleveland and will become a free agent. The four-time MVP could re-sign with his hometown Cavaliers, or go in a completely direction. What he decides in the next few days could re-shape the NBA landscape. less
Photo: Jae C. Hong, AP
FILE - In this April 1, 2018, file photo, Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant (35) goes up for a dunk against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oakland, Calif. A person familiar with the situation says that Kevin Durant will sign a two-year contract to remain with the Golden State Warriors, with the caveat that the deal will have an option and allow him to return to free agency next summer. less
Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
FILE - In this March 6, 2018, file photo, Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul moves the ball during the team's NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City. Paul says he's staying with the Rockets. The star point guard wasted no time once the free agency window opened, and has decided to stay put with the team that finished last season with the NBA's best regular-season record. less
Photo: Sue Ogrocki, AP
FILE - In this April 3, 2008, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James throws talc into the air in a pre-game ritual before an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Cleveland. The superstar declined his $35.6 million contract option on Friday, June 29, 2018, with Cleveland and will become a free agent. The four-time MVP could re-sign with his hometown Cavaliers, or go in a completely direction. What he decides in the next few days could re-shape the NBA landscape. less
Photo: Mark Duncan, AP
FILE - In this March 10, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, left, reaches for a rebound along with Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles.A person with knowledge of the situation says the Mavericks are making another run at DeAndre Jordan three years after the center jilted them in free agency to stay with the Clippers. less
Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP
FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2017, file photo, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George is pictured during an NBA basketball media day in Oklahoma City. George has decided not to exercise his $20.7 million option for next season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, a person with knowledge of the situation said Thursday. George will become an unrestricted free agent on Sunday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday, June 28, 2018, because neither George nor the team has publicly announced his decision. less
Photo: Sue Ogrocki, AP

Kevin Durant is staying put for now. So are Paul George and Chris Paul.

Meanwhile, LeBron James' next move remains unclear.

Video highlights from the Golden State Warriors' 2018 victory parade in Downtown Oakland on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. The Bay Area's basketball stars celebrated their third NBA victory in four years along with nearly a million fans.

Media: Katie Wood, Alix Martichoux / SFGATE

Durant has decided to sign a two-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the deal cannot become official until the league's offseason moratorium ends on Friday. The deal comes with a player option for 2019-20, so Durant can — and likely will — become a free agent again next summer.

So much for the notion that stars would wait for James to decide his future before they would decide theirs.

Things went a very different way.

Durant, Paul and George all knew what they were going to do even before the NBA's moratorium — and the start of free agency — officially kicked in at 12:01 a.m. EDT on Sunday. So did plenty of other players, and by the time the moratorium was 2 hours old nearly $700 million worth of deals had been agreed upon, based on figures confirmed to AP by people involved in the various decisions.

Durant's move is a win on multiple levels for the two-time defending NBA champion Warriors. Not only do they get to keep the 2017 and 2018 NBA Finals MVP, but they also get some financial flexibility in the deal.

Durant will be paid about $30.5 million this coming season, about $5 million less than he could have commanded if the deal was structured differently. That savings will give Golden State options for other moves this summer, as the Warriors look to bolster their bench for a run at what could be a fourth title in a five-year span.

They might need the boost, because the Western Conference is going to be loaded again.

George took the stage at a party in Oklahoma City on Saturday night and announced that he will be staying with the Thunder, a move that might have been unexpected a year ago when he was traded away by the Indiana Pacers — presumably because of the belief that he was already focused on joining his hometown Los Angeles Lakers in free agency.

That move isn't happening.

Not now, anyway, and barring a trade not for at least three years in what will be considered a massive victory for the Thunder and general manager Sam Presti. George agreed to a four-year deal that will be worth roughly $135 million, though he can opt out of the final season, according to a person familiar with the terms.

"I'm here to stay," George told the crowd at the party.

Down in Houston, Paul has told Rockets fans the same thing.

"UNFINISHED BUSINESS," Paul wrote on Twitter at the exact moment that the calendar flipped to July 1 in the East, meaning the NBA's free agency frenzy was officially open for the summer.

His meaning was clear. The Rockets were tantalizingly close to a trip to the NBA Finals this spring, and Paul's coming back to get over that hump.

Houston took Golden State to seven games in the Western Conference finals back in May. Paul missed the last two games of that series with an injury, and the Rockets wasted big leads in both of those games — then had to watch the Warriors sweep Cleveland for the NBA title.

Paul averaged 18.6 points and 7.9 assists last season with the Rockets, who went 65-17 led by Paul and newly minted NBA MVP James Harden. ESPN reported he is signing a four-year deal that will be worth $160 million.

Meanwhile, James created a frenzy on Saturday without saying a word.

James spent the week vacationing in Anguilla, and hopped aboard a private Gulfstream jet in the morning to fly to the Los Angeles area. By the time he arrived around midday — after his flight plan was tracked online — reporters and at least one news helicopter were waiting for the Cleveland Cavaliers star, who decided to become an unrestricted free agent and not opt-in to a $35.6 million deal for this coming season.

The Lakers have long been mentioned as a top destination for James, and they have more salary cap space this summer than any team in the NBA. But going to L.A. on Saturday doesn't necessarily provide any hint about his team for next season, since James has homes in Southern California.

But if James is going to be the next superstar to follow in the legacy that Wilt Chamberlain, Jerry West, Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson built for the Lakers, it's already fairly evident that not everyone in the NBA will be thrilled by the development.

"The Lakers are FOREVER gonna be Kobe's and Magic's team.... Process that," Philadelphia star Joel Embiid wrote on Twitter.

Philadelphia has been one of the teams often mentioned as a club that would pursue James this summer, and that still may be the case.

With Durant, George and Paul off the board, James is the biggest name left to decide his intentions when it comes to free agency. His agent Rich Paul was expected to meet by phone with Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman early Sunday, and there has been no indication when James will announce his plans for next season and beyond.

For Dallas, persistence paid off. The Mavs finally are getting DeAndre Jordan.

Jordan agreed to sign with Dallas three years ago, then changed his mind and social media went beyond abuzz over what happened next. Former teammate Blake Griffin and coach Doc Rivers were part of a contingent that went to his house and stayed with him until the deal was official.

But he agreed quickly this time to a one-year, $24.1 million deal and will finally be part of the Mavericks.

Denver added to the huge night of spending out West when it got Will Barton to commit to staying in what will be a four-year deal that could be worth more than $50 million if he doesn't opt out a year early, and that move comes on the cusp of the Nuggets getting talented big man Nikola Jokic to stay in what will be a five-year deal worth nearly $150 million.

AP Sports Writer Schuyler Dixon in Fort Worth, Texas contributed to this report.

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/tags/NBAbasketball