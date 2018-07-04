AP source: Warriors to re-sign big man Kevon Looney

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Golden State Warriors will be much younger next season, and general manager Bob Myers is working to keep much of the core intact to chase another championship.

Versatile big man Kevon Looney will re-sign with the two-time defending champions on a one-year deal for the minimum, a person with direct knowledge of the agreement said Tuesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Looney's new deal cannot become official until he signs after the moratorium period is lifted Friday.

Golden State already reached agreement with two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant on a two-year contract with a player option.

Bringing back Looney, a power forward and center, was a top priority for Myers, who also hopes to re-sign guard Patrick McCaw.

Looney lost about 30 pounds last offseason to transform his body, make himself faster and give him a regular spot in coach Steve Kerr's rotation, even earning starts in five postseason games during the absence of Andre Iguodala.

In his third professional season, the 22-year-old Looney averaged 4.0 points and 3.3 rebounds in 13.8 minutes per game.

While the Warriors lost center JaVale McGee to the Lakers, they added DeMarcus Cousins on Monday to give Golden State five potential All-Star starters once Cousins returns from a torn Achilles tendon that required surgery.

ESPN first reported Looney's agreement.

