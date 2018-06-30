AP source: Wild's Ennis, Canadiens' Mason on buyout waivers





Photo: Jeff Roberson, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2017, file photo, Minnesota Wild's Tyler Ennis controls the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues in St. Louis. A person with direct knowledge of the move says Minnesota Wild forward Tyler Ennis and now Montreal Canadiens goaltender Steve Mason were placed on buyout waivers. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday, June 30, 2018, because the transactions had not been announced. Each player went on unconditional waivers at noon with the purpose of his club buying out his contract. less FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2017, file photo, Minnesota Wild's Tyler Ennis controls the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues in St. Louis. A person with direct knowledge of ... more Photo: Jeff Roberson, AP Image 2 of 2 FILE - In this March 6, 2018, file photo, Winnipeg Jets goaltender Steve Mason works in the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers in New York. A person with direct knowledge of the move says Minnesota Wild forward Tyler Ennis and now Montreal Canadiens goaltender Steve Mason were placed on buyout waivers. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday, June 30, 2018, because the transactions had not been announced. Each player went on unconditional waivers at noon with the purpose of his club buying out his contract. less FILE - In this March 6, 2018, file photo, Winnipeg Jets goaltender Steve Mason works in the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers in New York. A person with direct ... more Photo: Kathy Willens, AP AP source: Wild's Ennis, Canadiens' Mason on buyout waivers 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

The Minnesota Wild placed forward Tyler Ennis on unconditional waivers to buy out his contract and free up salary-cap space on the eve of free agency.

A person with direct knowledge of the move told The Associated Press on Saturday that Ennis and newly acquired Montreal Canadiens goaltender Steve Mason were put on buyout waivers at noon. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the transactions had not been announced.

Minnesota saves more than $2.4 million against the $79.5 million salary cap next season by buying out the final year of Ennis' contract. The 28-year-old, who was due to make $3.65 million and count $4.6 million on the salary cap, had 22 points in 73 games with the Wild after being acquired from Buffalo a year ago.

Ennis has 258 points in 492 games and could be a value free agent addition for a team looking for depth down the middle.

Mason was not long for Montreal after the Canadiens acquired the 30-year-old goaltender in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets earlier Saturday. The Canadiens used their abundance of salary-cap space to take on Mason's contract and acquire young Finnish forward Joel Armia.

Montreal will have a cap hit of just under $1.4 million over the next two seasons for Mason, who becomes an unrestricted free agent. He will be an option for teams looking for a backup goaltender or someone to share the load, like Boston and Carolina.

___

AP Hockey Writer John Wawrow contributed to this report.

___

Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at http://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey