Abilene Christian rallies to beat New Orleans 68-58

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Payten Ricks scored 14 points, B.J. Maxwell added 13 with three 3-pointers and Abilene Christian rallied to beat New Orleans 68-58 in Wednesday night's Southland Conference opener to win its third straight.

Trailing 33-26 at halftime after being held to 35-percent shooting, the Wildcats went on an 11-2 run and Hayden Farquhar's layup tied it at 46. Maxwell made a go-ahead 3 and the Wildcats scored 13 straight for a 59-48 lead with 7:23 to go and the Privateers got no closer than six from there.

Jalone Friday also scored 13 points and Jaylen Franklin had 10 with eight boards for the Wildcats (12-2), who scored 29 points off of 19 New Orleans' turnovers and held the Privateers to 38-percent shooting in the second half.

Scott Plaisance scored a career-high 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Ezekiel Charles added 14 points for New Orleans (5-7), which has lost three straight.