Acosta scores in 97th minute, DC United ties Dynamo 2-2

BOYDS, Md. (AP) — Luciano Acosta scored in second-half stoppage time and D.C. United rallied from a two-goal deficit to tie the Houston Dynamo 2-2 on Saturday at the Maryland SoccerPlex.

Darren Mattocks scored in his second straight game to pull United (0-1-2) within 2-1 in the 49th minute when he eluded his defender at the corner of the 6-yard box and sent a shot past goalkeeper Chris Seitz. Acosta, who was suspended for opening weekend and came off the bench for the final 28 minutes last Sunday, was left alone at the far post and one-touched Frederic Brillant's header off Seitz and in.

D.C. United's new Audi Field wasn't ready for the home opener, so a sold-out crowd of 4,000 attended the alternate venue. Last week, D.C. United faced Atlanta United in front of an MLS regular-season record crowd of 72,035 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Alberth Elis opened the scoring in the 30th minute for Houston (1-1-1) by hustling to win a back-header, chipping it over goalkeeper David Ousted and tapping it home. Seconds later, Elis capitalized on another defensive mistake, got to the edge of the 18-yard box and found an open Mauro Manotas in front of goal for a calm finish.