Alabama QB Tagovailoa says sprained ankle feeling good

Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa answers questions during media day for the NCAA college football playoff championship game Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Alabama quarterback and Heisman Trophy runner-up Tua Tagovailoa said his sprained ankle is feeling good two days before the Crimson Tide play Clemson for the national championship.

"I can only say we're continuing to get better," Tagovailoa said at media day on Saturday. "It's trying to maintain the feeling of it feeling good. Just one more game then I can rest."

Tagovailoa has surgery on his sprained ankle after he injured it against Georgia in the SEC title game. He has been receiving almost nonstop treatment on his ankle since.

Offensive coordinator Mike Locksley said Tagovailoa, who also dealt with a knee injury this season, was as healthy as he has been in months.

"I thought last week we saw him healthy," Locksley said.

