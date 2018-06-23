Alli back at practice, still in doubt for England vs Panama

ZELENOGORSK, Russia (AP) — Dele Alli has returned to practice with the England squad but carried out individual drills away from the main group, keeping him in doubt for the World Cup match against Panama.

The midfielder hurt his thigh in England's 2-1 win over Tunisia on Monday and didn't practice with the group for four days.

Alli participated in warm-up routines on Saturday and later worked alone on his fitness.

England coach Gareth Southgate has said Alli is unlikely to feature against Panama in Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday.