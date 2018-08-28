Angels 10, Rockies 7

Colorado Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Blckmon cf 2 1 0 0 K.Clhun rf 4 1 3 0 LMahieu 2b 5 2 3 4 Fltcher 2b 5 1 1 0 C.Gnzal rf 5 0 3 0 Trout cf 3 3 2 2 Arenado 3b 5 0 0 1 Ohtani dh 5 2 2 3 Story ss 4 0 1 0 Pujols 1b 3 0 0 0 Hlliday dh 5 0 1 0 J.Marte pr-1b 0 1 0 0 Desmond 1b 4 1 0 0 Simmons ss 3 0 0 1 Dahl lf 4 1 1 0 F.Arcia c 4 0 0 0 Wolters c 3 1 2 1 Ward 3b 3 0 0 0 Innetta ph-c 0 1 0 0 Cowart 3b 0 1 0 0 Yng Jr. lf 4 1 2 2 Totals 37 7 11 6 Totals 34 10 10 8

Colorado 002 000 140— 7 Los Angeles 000 401 05x—10

E_Story (10). DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Colorado 10, Los Angeles 6. 2B_LeMahieu (27), Dahl (8), K.Calhoun (14). HR_LeMahieu (12), Wolters (3), Trout (31), Ohtani (15). SB_C.Gonzalez (5), Story (20), K.Calhoun (6), J.Marte (1). SF_Simmons (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Colorado Gray 6 2-3 7 5 5 0 1 McGee 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Ottavino L,6-3 H,28 2-3 1 4 3 3 1 Oh BS,5 1-3 1 1 0 2 1 Los Angeles Despaigne 4 6 2 2 4 2 Buttrey 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Alvarez H,9 1 2 1 1 0 0 Anderson H,16 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 Jerez H,3 1-3 0 2 2 2 0 Johnson W,5-3 BS,3 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 Ramirez S,1-4 1 0 0 0 0 1

Despaigne pitched to 1 batter in the 5th

J.Anderson pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

WP_Anderson, Johnson.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_3:37. A_35,305 (45,050).