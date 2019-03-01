https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Angels-10-Royals-7-13656805.php
Angels 10, Royals 7
|Kansas City
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mondesi ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Calhoun rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|N.Lopez ph
|3
|0
|1
|0
|B.Marsh rf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|M.Trout cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Bnfacio ph
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Adell cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|H.Dzier 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|S.Denez 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rengifo ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Soler rf
|3
|1
|2
|4
|Z.Czart 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Phllips ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J.Urena pr
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Schwndl dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|M.Thiss 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|C.Owngs 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rojas 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Cthbert 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Lcroy dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Arteaga 2b
|3
|0
|3
|0
|J.Walsh ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|E.Mejia 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|L Stlla 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Viloria c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|J.Jones 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|S.Rvero c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|K.Smith c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Hmilton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Garneau c
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strling cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Pello lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Br.Lund lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|40
|7
|16
|7
|Totals
|36
|10
|16
|8
|Kansas City
|104
|100
|010—7
|Los Angeles
|041
|010
|31x—10
E_Hamilton (1), Marsh (1). DP_Kansas City 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Kansas City 15, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Dozier (1), Trout (1), Cozart (2), Lucroy (1), Walsh (2), La Stella (2). 3B_Calhoun (1). HR_Mondesi (1), Soler (2), Thaiss (1). SB_Mondesi (1), Lopez (2), Schwindel (1). CS_Trout (1). SF_Viloria (1), Garneau (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Flynn
|1 2-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Staumont
|1 1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Peralta H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hernandez
|BS, 0-1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Greene L, 0-1
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Hill
|1
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Los Angeles
|Snow
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Robles
|BS, 0-1
|1
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Jewell
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Madero
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Castillo W, 1-0
|1 1-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Rhoades H, 3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Jerez S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
WP_Staumont, Greene, Castillo, Jerez.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:40. A_5,576
