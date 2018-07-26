Angels 12, White Sox 8

Chicago Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Moncada 2b 3 1 0 0 K.Clhun rf 5 2 2 1 Y.Sanch 3b 4 0 0 0 Ohtani dh 5 0 0 0 J.Abreu dh 4 3 2 3 Trout cf 3 1 1 0 A.Grcia rf 5 1 2 1 Upton lf 5 2 4 2 Palka lf 4 2 2 2 Blash lf 0 0 0 0 L.Grcia cf 4 0 1 1 Pujols 1b 5 1 1 0 Dlmnico 1b 2 1 1 1 J.Marte 1b 0 0 0 0 Dvidson ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Simmons ss 5 2 2 2 Ti.Andr ss 4 0 0 0 Kinsler 2b 4 3 3 2 K.Smith c 4 0 1 0 F.Arcia c 4 1 2 4 Fltcher 3b 4 0 1 0 Totals 35 8 9 8 Totals 40 12 16 11

Chicago 110 000 312— 8 Los Angeles 101 130 33x—12

E_Ti.Anderson (14). DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Chicago 5, Los Angeles 9. 2B_K.Calhoun (8), Trout (20), Upton (11), Simmons (21), Kinsler (19). 3B_Simmons (3). HR_J.Abreu 2 (16), A.Garcia (11), Palka 2 (14), Delmonico (2), K.Calhoun (11), Kinsler (13), F.Arcia (1). SB_K.Calhoun (5), Trout (20).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Covey L,4-6 4 2-3 9 6 6 2 2 Cedeno 1 1 0 0 1 2 Minaya 2-3 2 3 3 2 1 Fry 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Volstad 1 4 3 3 0 0 Los Angeles Tropeano W,4-5 6 1-3 5 5 5 2 7 Anderson H,14 2-3 2 1 1 2 1 Alvarez H,7 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Bedrosian H,7 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Parker 1 1 2 2 1 2

J.Anderson pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

WP_Covey, Cedeno, Anderson, Minaya.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:29. A_33,826 (45,050).