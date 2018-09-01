Angels 3, Astros 0

Los Angeles Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi K.Clhun rf 3 1 0 0 Sprnger cf 4 0 1 0 Fltcher 2b 4 1 1 0 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 Trout cf 2 0 0 1 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 Upton lf 4 0 1 0 Correa ss 3 0 1 0 Simmons ss 4 1 2 2 White dh 3 0 0 0 Ohtani dh 3 0 1 0 M.Gnzal lf 4 0 0 0 J.Marte 1b 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 Ward 3b 3 0 1 0 Reddick rf 4 0 1 0 Cowart 3b 1 0 0 0 Mldnado c 2 0 1 0 Briceno c 3 0 0 0 T.Kemp ph 1 0 1 0 Stassi c 0 0 0 0 Totals 31 3 6 3 Totals 32 0 6 0

Los Angeles 000 003 000—3 Houston 000 000 000—0

E_McHugh (1), Ward (2). DP_Los Angeles 2, Houston 1. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Houston 8. 2B_T.Kemp (13). HR_Simmons (9). SF_Trout (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Barria W,9-8 6 3 0 0 1 4 Anderson H,17 1 0 0 0 0 1 Buttrey H,3 1 2 0 0 1 2 Parker S,13-16 1 1 0 0 1 0 Houston Valdez L,2-1 5 2 1 1 3 3 McHugh 2 2 2 2 0 3 Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 2 Rondon 1 2 0 0 1 1

Valdez pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_3:18. A_35,675 (41,168).