Angels 4, Athletics 3

Oakland Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Martini lf 4 0 0 0 K.Clhun rf 4 1 1 2 M.Chpmn 3b 4 1 2 1 Fltcher 2b 4 1 2 0 Lowrie 2b 4 1 1 0 Upton lf 4 1 2 2 K.Davis dh 3 1 1 2 Pujols dh 3 0 1 0 M.Olson 1b 4 0 1 0 Simmons ss 3 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 4 0 0 0 J.Marte 1b 3 0 0 0 Canha cf 3 0 1 0 Briceno c 3 1 1 0 Semien ss 3 0 0 0 Cowart 3b 3 0 0 0 Lucroy c 3 0 0 0 Yng Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 30 4 7 4

Oakland 300 000 000—3 Los Angeles 002 002 00x—4

E_M.Chapman (13). DP_Oakland 2, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Oakland 3, Los Angeles 2. 2B_M.Chapman (23). HR_M.Chapman (16), K.Davis (33), K.Calhoun (16), Upton (24).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Anderson 5 4 2 2 0 4 Trivino L,8-2 BS,4 1 3 2 2 0 0 Rodney 1 0 0 0 0 1 Kelley 1 0 0 0 0 0 Los Angeles Pena 5 2-3 5 3 3 0 4 Johnson W,4-2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Bedrosian H,9 1 1 0 0 0 0 Anderson H,15 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 4 Alvarez H,8 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Parker S,11-14 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Pena (Davis). WP_Pena.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:22. A_42,722 (45,050).