Angels 5, Giants 5

Los Angeles San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Fltcher ss 4 2 2 0 S.Dggar cf 4 1 2 0 Ju.Bour dh 3 1 1 0 M.Grber rf 1 0 0 0 K.Smith c 4 2 2 3 Solarte 2b 3 0 1 1 Ta.Ward 3b 4 0 0 0 Michael pr 1 1 0 0 Bourjos cf 3 0 0 0 Lngoria 3b 2 0 0 0 Bo.Way cf 1 0 0 0 Sndoval 1b 2 0 0 0 C.Pello lf 3 0 1 2 Br.Belt 1b 2 1 2 0 T.Hnter lf 1 0 0 0 D.Slano 3b 1 0 0 0 Rengifo 2b 3 0 0 0 A.Grcia lf 2 1 1 3 T.Kelly 2b 1 0 0 0 A.Grcia c 2 0 0 0 Br.Lund rf 3 0 2 0 Jo.Bart c 1 0 0 0 J.Rojas 1b 3 0 0 0 H.Ramos dh 4 1 2 0 A.Hnson ss 4 0 1 1 Frguson rf 4 0 0 0 Totals 33 5 8 5 Totals 33 5 9 5

Los Angeles 200 003 000—5 San Francisco 030 020 000—5

E_Peters (1), Ward (5), Garcia (1), Garcia (1). DP_Los Angeles 2, San Francisco 2. LOB_Los Angeles 3, San Francisco 8. 2B_Ramos (2). HR_Smith (1), Garcia (2). SB_Fletcher (1). SF_Garcia (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Peters 4 7 5 5 2 4 Rhoades BS, 0-3 1 1 0 0 1 2 Ramirez BS, 0-2 2 0 0 0 0 2 Walsh 1 1 0 0 1 1 Clark BS, 0-3 1 0 0 0 1 1 San Francisco Samardzija 5 5 3 3 0 3 Blach BS, 0-1 2 3 2 1 0 1 Moronta 1 0 0 0 1 0 Gott S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Rhoades.

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:49. A_11,740