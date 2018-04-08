https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Angels-6-Athletics-1-12816571.php
Angels 6, Athletics 1
Published 7:19 pm, Sunday, April 8, 2018
|Oakland
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Joyce lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Cozart 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Trout cf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Upton lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|K.Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Young lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|M.Chpmn 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Clhun rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Lucroy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Smmns ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vlbuena 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Smlnski cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mldnado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schimpf 3b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|Totals
|30
|6
|7
|6
|Oakland
|000
|000
|001—1
|Los Angeles
|201
|201
|00x—6
DP_Oakland 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Oakland 3, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Pujols (2). HR_Joyce (2), Trout (3), Schimpf (1). SB_Trout (2). SF_Upton (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Graveman L,0-2
|3
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|4
|3
|Hendriks
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coulombe
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Petit
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Casilla
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Los Angeles
|Ohtani W,2-0
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Wood
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Pena
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
Coulombe pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
HBP_by Graveman (Maldonado).
Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:53. A_44,742 (45,050).
