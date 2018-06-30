https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Angels-6-Orioles-2-13040557.php
Angels 6, Orioles 2
Published 7:32 pm, Saturday, June 30, 2018
|Los Angeles
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|K.Clhun rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|T.Bckhm 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Trout cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|A.Jones cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Upton lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|M.Mchdo ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Pujols dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Vlencia rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Simmons ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Mancini lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vlbuena 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rasmus pr-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Young ph
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Trumbo dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cowart 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kinsler 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|S.Wlkrs 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mldnado c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Joseph c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Fltcher 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Sisco ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|6
|7
|6
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|Los Angeles
|000
|100
|050—6
|Baltimore
|200
|000
|000—2
E_Skaggs (1), Upton (2), Valbuena (4). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Baltimore 7. 2B_Upton (10), Pujols (13), Kinsler (15). SF_Valencia (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Skaggs
|5
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|Ramirez
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Alvarez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson W,2-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Parker
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|Cashner
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Brach H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Givens L,0-6 BS,2
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Scott
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Britton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_by Scott (Maldonado). WP_Givens.
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_3:09. A_38,838 (45,971).
