Angels 7, Indians 4

Los Angeles Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi K.Clhun rf 4 1 1 0 Lindor ss 4 1 1 0 Upton lf 5 0 0 0 Brntley lf 5 1 1 1 Ohtani dh 5 3 4 3 J.Rmirz 3b 4 0 1 1 Pujols 1b 4 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 3 0 1 0 Simmons ss 5 1 1 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 Fltcher 2b 4 1 1 1 M.Cbrra rf 4 0 0 0 F.Arcia c 2 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 J.Marte ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Gomes c 1 1 1 0 Vlbuena ph-3b 0 1 0 0 R.Perez ph-c 3 0 1 0 Cowart 3b 2 0 0 0 Martin cf 3 1 2 2 Briceno ph-c 1 0 1 1 Yng Jr. cf 3 0 2 2 Totals 36 7 10 7 Totals 35 4 8 4

Los Angeles 201 000 040—7 Cleveland 210 000 001—4

DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Cleveland 7. 2B_Fletcher (8), Young Jr. (1), Brantley (27), Gomes (18). HR_Ohtani 2 (11), Martin (10). SB_Ohtani (3), Simmons (7). CS_Martin (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Barria 5 6 3 3 2 3 Alvarez 1 0 0 0 1 0 Anderson W,3-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Bedrosian 1 0 0 0 0 0 Parker 1 2 1 1 0 1 Cleveland Clevinger 6 5 3 3 0 6 Miller 1 0 0 0 1 1 Ramirez 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Perez L,0-1 0 1 1 1 0 0 Cimber 1-3 3 3 3 3 0 Otero 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

O.Perez pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

HBP_by Clevinger (Young Jr.). WP_Miller.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Joe West; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:10. A_35,242 (35,225).