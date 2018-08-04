https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Angels-7-Indians-4-13131199.php
Angels 7, Indians 4
|Los Angeles
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|K.Clhun rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Upton lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Brntley lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Ohtani dh
|5
|3
|4
|3
|J.Rmirz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Encrnco dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Simmons ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Fltcher 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|M.Cbrra rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|F.Arcia c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Marte ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Vlbuena ph-3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|R.Perez ph-c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cowart 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Martin cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Briceno ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Yng Jr. cf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|36
|7
|10
|7
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|Los Angeles
|201
|000
|040—7
|Cleveland
|210
|000
|001—4
DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Cleveland 7. 2B_Fletcher (8), Young Jr. (1), Brantley (27), Gomes (18). HR_Ohtani 2 (11), Martin (10). SB_Ohtani (3), Simmons (7). CS_Martin (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Barria
|5
|6
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Alvarez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Anderson W,3-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bedrosian
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parker
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Cleveland
|Clevinger
|6
|5
|3
|3
|0
|6
|Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ramirez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Perez L,0-1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Cimber
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Otero
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
O.Perez pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
HBP_by Clevinger (Young Jr.). WP_Miller.
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Joe West; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:10. A_35,242 (35,225).
View Comments