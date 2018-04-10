https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Angels-8-Rangers-3-12820043.php
Angels 8, Rangers 3
Updated 12:03 am, Tuesday, April 10, 2018
|Los Angeles
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Cozart 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Choo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Odor 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Upton dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Profar pr-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Andrus ss
|4
|2
|1
|1
|K.Clhun rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Beltre 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|A.Smmns ss
|5
|3
|2
|0
|Mazara rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Vlbuena 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Gallo 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Mldnado c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|R.Chrns c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Schimpf lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Rbinson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Young lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Rua lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|40
|8
|13
|8
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|Los Angeles
|100
|202
|030—8
|Texas
|000
|100
|101—3
E_Beltre (1). DP_Texas 1. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Texas 11. 2B_Young (1), R.Chirinos (2). HR_Pujols (2), Andrus (2). SB_Choo (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Richards
|4
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|5
|6
|Alvarez W,1-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Johnson
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Parker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bedrosian
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Texas
|Fister L,1-2
|5
|6
|3
|3
|0
|5
|Claudio
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Bush
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Diekman
|0
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Jepsen
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kela
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Diekman pitched to 4 batters in the 8th
HBP_by Fister (Maldonado). WP_Ramirez.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:28. A_16,718 (49,115).
View Comments