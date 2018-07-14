Angels' Pujols has injection in knee, goes on DL









Photo: Jae C. Hong, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols watches his two-run home run during the first inning against the Seattle Mariner during a baseball game Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols watches his two-run home run during the first inning against the Seattle Mariner during a baseball game Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. Photo: Jae C. Hong, AP Image 2 of 3 Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols hits a two-run home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols hits a two-run home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. Photo: Jae C. Hong, AP Image 3 of 3 Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols, left, celebrates his second home run of the night with Mike Trout during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. less Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols, left, celebrates his second home run of the night with Mike Trout during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Thursday, July 12, 2018, in ... more Photo: Jae C. Hong, AP Angels' Pujols has injection in knee, goes on DL 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Albert Pujols will spend the All-Star break on the disabled list with left knee inflammation, a move that lets the Los Angeles Angels rest their slugger without him missing too many games.

Manager Mike Scioscia said Friday that Pujols had an injection in his knee.

"He's been playing with it banged up for a while and he's looking very productive," Scioscia said. "This is trying to get him to a higher level and maybe make him more comfortable."

Pujols tied Ken Griffey Jr. on the career home run list with his 630th blast on Thursday. Pujols is hitting .252 with 16 homers and 52 RBIs.

The Angels and Dodgers meet in the Freeway Series this weekend before the break begins. With the series at Dodger Stadium, there is no designated hitter, and that combined with the break gives Pujols an extended rest.

"It should be improved by the end of the DL time, so we expect him back after that," Scioscia said.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball