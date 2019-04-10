Angels' Trout leaves with right groin strain

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout has been lifted from their game against the Milwaukee Brewers because of a right groin strain.

Trout was replaced during the fourth inning. It looked as if he got hurt when he slid into second in the second.

Trout, who signed a $426.5 million, 12-year contract near the end of spring training, came into Tuesday second in the American League with 12 RBIs, fifth in home runs with five and eighth in batting average at .367.

The Angels say Trout is day to day. Peter Bourjos took his place in center.

