Anigwe, No. 18 California women beat USC 66-59

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Kristine Anigwe had 21 points and 16 rebounds to help No. 18 California hold on for a 66-59 win over USC on Sunday to snap a three-game skid.

Anigwe, who fouled out with 4:59 to play, has had a double-double in every game, and her 13 are the most in Division I, this season. Asha Thomas added 12 points, including two free throws with 20 seconds left, for California (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12).

Mariya Moore hits seven 3-pointers and finished with 36 points — both career highs — for USC (10-4, 0-3). The Trojans have lost three in a row and four of their last five.

Anigwe scored the final six points in an 11-2 run that gave Cal an 18-point lead with three minutes left in the third quarters and Recee' Caldwell hit a jumper to make it 57-43 with eight minutes to play. The Golden Bears, however, went without a field goal for the next four-plus minutes and USC scored 16 of the next 21 points to pull within four when Moore was fouled as she made a layup with 38 seconds left. She missed the and-1 free throws and then, after Thomas' foul shots made it 65-59, a 3-point shot. McKenzie Forbes made 1 of 2 from the line to go and then her steal with five seconds to go sealed it.