BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) — Antron Brown led Top Fuel qualifying Friday in the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway.

Coming off his first victory of the season two weeks ago outside Seattle, Brown had a 3.789-second run at 325.45 mph. He has 49th career No. 1 qualifiers.

"We have been working hard for this," Brown said. "It is no secret, we have been through our bumps and bruises but the thing about it is that is why you go through the struggles so you have days like this and what we did in Seattle."

Robert Hight led in Funny Car, Erica Enders in Pro Stock, and Matt Smith in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Hight, the season leader, had a 3.971 at 326.95 in a Chevrolet Camaro SS. Enders ran a 6.609 at 207.53 in a Camaro. Smith, also the points leader, had a 6.852 at a track-record 198.47 on an EBR.

