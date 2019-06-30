Applications taken for hunting at wildlife management area

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will be taking permit applications for people who want to hunt deer at the Gifford Point Wildlife Management Area in eastern Nebraska.

The application period runs from Monday through July 31. The commission intends to issue 200 permits.

The access permit allows taking deer with archery equipment from Sept. 1 through Jan. 15 and with a muzzleloader from Dec. 1 through Jan. 15. Successful applicants will be issued a combination for the lock on the management area's gate.

Application forms are available online and at the Game and Parks offices in Omaha and Lincoln and at the Schramm Education Center near Gretna. A drawing will be held Aug. 5 if more than 200 hunters apply.

The management area sits east-northeast of Bellevue.