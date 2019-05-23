Arbitrator upholds Voynov suspension but says he served half

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2014, file photo, Los Angeles Kings defenseman Slava Voynov, of Russia, skates during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues in Los Angeles. An arbitrator has upheld Voynov's one-season suspension by the NHL but is giving him credit for serving half of it in 2018-19. Commissioner Gary Bettman suspended the former Los Angeles Kings defenseman for the 2019-20 season and 2020 playoffs after it determined he committed acts of domestic violence. The NHL Players Association appealed the ruling.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An arbitrator upheld Slava Voynov's one-season NHL suspension Thursday but is giving him credit for serving half of it in 2018-19.

Commissioner Gary Bettman suspended the former Los Angeles Kings defenseman for the upcoming season and the 2020 playoffs after determining he committed acts of domestic violence. The NHL Players Association appealed the ruling.

Arbitrator Shyam Das upheld Bettman's decision that Voynov should be suspended for the equivalent of one NHL season but found he should be credited with having already served 41 games of the suspension last season. So Voynov will now be eligible to return midway through next season.

This marks the third time Das has reduced a suspension in the past eight months. He reduced Nashville forward Austin Watson's suspension for domestic violence from 27 to 18 games and later shortened Washington enforcer Tom Wilson's suspension by six to 14 games for repeated on-ice hits to the head.

The Kings, who terminated Voynov's $25 million contract in 2015 but retain his rights due to his status on the voluntary retired list, said in a statement Thursday that he will not play for Los Angeles.

"We will now determine the impact of the arbitrator's decision on our rights to the player and consider our options going forward," the team said.

The league said in a statement that it was satisfied the arbitrator supported the penalty in regards to the severity of Voynov's actions.

The league added that "while we do not believe Mr. Voynov was entitled to any 'credit' for time missed, we accept Arbitrator Das' conclusion that the precise factual context here was unusual — including the fact Voynov has not played in the NHL since October 2014, and that he did not play professional hockey at all during the 2018-19 season."

The NHLPA said in a statement that "this fundamental due process right is designed to ensure that, even in difficult cases involving domestic violence, the NHL's disciplinary procedures and decisions are fair and consistent. The NHLPA continues to work with the NHL to educate players about domestic violence."

Voynov's agent, Roland Melanson, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Voynov was suspended indefinitely in October 2014 after being arrested and accused of abusing his wife. He pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor, left the United States to go back to Russia and in July had the conviction dismissed by a judge in Los Angeles. His most recent suspension was imposed in April after he applied for reinstatement.

The 29-year-old Russian last played an NHL game on Oct. 19, 2014. He won a pair of Stanley Cup titles with the Kings in 2012 and 2014.

Since his last NHL game, Voynov played three seasons in Russia's Kontinental Hockey League and won a gold medal at the 2018 Olympics. NHL players didn't compete at the Pyeongchang Games.

