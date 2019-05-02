Arenado, Dahl, Tapia HRs lead Rockies over Brewers 11-6

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Nolan Arenado, David Dahl and Raimel Tapia homered to lead the Colorado Rockies over Freddy Peralta and the Colorado Rockies 11-6 Thursday for a four-game split.

Arenado had three hits, including his ninth home run this season. Dahl finished a triple short of the cycle for the Rockies, who outscored the Brewers 22-10 in the final two games of the series. Colorado tied season highs for runs and hits (14).

Colorado has won 12 of 17 following a 3-12 start. The Rockies scored 46 runs in their first 16 games and 101 in their last 16.

Jon Gray (3-3) allowed seven runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings with nine strikeouts.

Peralta (1-1) made his first appearance since April 15 following a stint on the injured list caused by a sore right shoulder. He fell behind 7-0 by the second inning and gave up nine runs — six earned — eight hits and three walks in four innings. His short outing put more pressure on a bullpen taxed by nine innings Wednesday after starter Chase Anderson was scratched because a callus ripped on his right middle finger.

Ryan Braun homered for Milwaukee.

Mark Reynolds hit a three-run double in a four-run first that included Tapia's RBI single. Dahl hit an RBI single in the second and Arenado followed with a two-run homer for a 7-0 lead.

Milwaukee closed in the third when Lorenzo Cain hit an RBI double and scored on Mike Moustakas' single.

MOVES

Brewers: RHP Taylor Williams was recalled from Triple-A San Antonio. RHP Jacob Barnes and LHP Donnie Hart were optioned to the Missions

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: Chris Rushin (back strain) and Jake McGee (sprained left knee) could start minor league injury rehabilitation assignments soon. Manager Bud Black said. Rushin will throw to hitters Saturday and McGee on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Tyler Anderson (0-2, 11.34 ERA), who starts Friday at Arizona, allowed a career-high three home runs against Atlanta in his previous outing but struck out nine.

Brewers: RHP Brandon Woodruff (3-1, 5.17 ERA) starts the opemer of the series against the New York Mets. Woodruff held the Mets to a run while striking out six over five innings in his last start.

