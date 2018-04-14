https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Arenado-begins-serving-5-game-suspension-on-12834408.php
Arenado begins serving 5-game suspension on Saturday
Updated 1:17 pm, Saturday, April 14, 2018
WASHINGTON (AP) — Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado has dropped his appeal and immediately will begin serving his five-game suspension from Major League Baseball in Washington for his part in Wednesday's brawl with San Diego.
A team spokesman confirmed Saturday that Arenado would begin the suspension.
Arenado charged the mound after Padres pitcher Luis Perdomo threw a pitch behind his back during the Rockies' 6-4 victory.
Ryan McMahon replaced Arenado in the lineup at third base Saturday.
Rockies outfielder Gerrado Parra is still appealing his four-game suspension and is in the lineup on Saturday, batting second.
