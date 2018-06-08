Argentina's Lanzini tears right knee ligament, out of WCup









BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Argentina midfielder Manuel Lanzini tore a ligament in his right knee on Friday, ruling him out of the World Cup.

Lanzini was injured while the team trained in Barcelona, Spain, before heading to Russia for the tournament.

Team doctor Daniel Martinez said they would announce soon when and where Lanzini will undergo the operation to repair his anterior cruciate ligament.

Argentina opens its World Cup campaign in eight days against Iceland in Moscow.

The 25-year-old Lanzini, who plays for English club West Ham, was expected to be a starter for coach Jorge Sampaoli.