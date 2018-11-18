Ark.-Pine Bluff beats Texas Southern with goal-line stand

HOUSTON (AP) — Jamie Gillan made five field goals and Arkansas-Pine Bluff held off Texas Southern with a goal-line stand in the final minute for a 15-10 win on Saturday night.

Texas Southern started from its 25 with 1:48 left and drove to the Arkansas-Pine Bluff 2 on Glen Cuiellette's 16-yard run for a first-and-goal with less than 30 seconds to play. Cuiellette threw three incomplete passes, and Texas Southern (2-8, 1-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference) was called for an illegal formation penalty on fourth down which UAPB declined.

Gillan made kicks from 37, 39, 46, 37 yards and made a 22-yard chip shot that capped the scoring with 1:48 left. Gillan also missed a 24-yard attempt with 5:48 left in the fourth quarter.

Taeyler Porter ran 10 times for 143 yards for the Golden Lions (2-9, 1-6), who got their first Division I win of the season. Dejuan Miller caught nine passes for 100 yards.

Cuiellette scored the game's only touchdown on a 21-yard keeper and passed for 307 yards, connecting with Bobby Hartzog Jr. 13 times for 185 yards.