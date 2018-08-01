Arrieta helps Phillies end slide with 3-1 win over Red Sox





























BOSTON (AP) — Ending a four-game skid seemed barely a footnote for the Philadelphia Phillies.

They felt like they accomplished much more, beating the Red Sox 3-1 Tuesday night and leaving town with a split in two games against the team with the best record in the majors.

"We went toe-to-toe with them both games and came out on top tonight," said Rhys Hoskins, who went 1 for 3 and scored twice for the Phillies.

It was especially gratifying for Philadelphia after losing the opener 2-1 in 13 innings Monday night.

Jake Arrieta struck out seven in seven strong innings and Carlos Santana added an RBI single for a key run in the ninth after Hoskins led off with a double.

Manager Gabe Kapler compared Monday's loss to taking a punch in the face and said Tuesday's win was an example of the young ball club's growing confidence.

"We are a bunch of fighters," Kapler said. "There's a lot of grit and determination and heart in that room and those are the things we can be very proud of in this moment."

Kapler credited Arrieta for helping leading his younger teammates through the intensity of the two-game visit between divisional leaders. After the Red Sox pulled to 2-1 in the sixth, Kapler said Arrieta was adamant about coming back for the seventh and put down the Red Sox in order.

"We were considering bullpen for rest of the game," Kapler said. "Jake almost demanded the ball."

Jorge Alfaro hit an RBI double in the second and Scott Kingery drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the fourth. Carlos Santana drove in Hoskins with a single in the ninth and that was all the offense the Phillies would need despite leaving 13 on base and going 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

"I think the story of tonight's game was heart — everybody looking for the opportunity to put the rest of the team on their shoulders and carry them," Kapler said.

Arrieta (9-6) allowed only one run and six hits to finish July 4-0 in six starts. Tommy Hunter pitched a perfect eighth and Seranthony Dominguez closed it out for his 11th save, although he did make it interesting by walking J.D. Martinez and hitting Xander Bogaerts with a pitch to open the ninth.

Martinez drove in Boston's only run with a double in the sixth after Blake Swihart led off with a single. The Red Sox were outhit 10-6 and couldn't rally for a second night against the Phillies' pitching.

"That was them. They were able to get ahead," Cora said. "Sometimes you got to give credit to the guys on the mound."

Drew Pomeranz (1-5) threw five innings and held the Phillies to two runs and three hits, but hurt himself with four walks and two hit batters.

Maikel Franco went 2 for 3 and scored twice Philadelphia, which hosts Boston for two games in two weeks.

The Phillies scored first on a double to left-center by Jorge Alfaro after Franco walked with one out in the second. Philadelphia added another run in the fourth on a sacrifice fly to center by Scott Kingery. The ball wasn't very deep and Bradley had a chance to get Franco tagging up, but his throw was slightly up the third-base line and Franco beat the tag and gave Philadelphia 2-0 lead.

Ian Kinsler, making his debut for Boston after coming over in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night, singled in the fourth.

GET BACK

Philadelphia second-baseman Cesar Hernandez kept Boston from scoring in the first when he noticed Andrew Benintendi start to run from third as Boston attempted a double steal with J.D. Martinez on first.

Hernandez bolted in and caught Alfaro's throw on the infield and fired it right back home in time to get Benintendi.

"When we run a redirect play, that's exactly how we draw it up and part of the reason we run it is we have so much confidence in Cesar to execute it," Kapler said.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: Added C Wilson Ramos in a trade with Tampa Bay. Ramos is on the DL with a left hamstring strain and isn't likely to make his debut for the Phillies until mid-to-late August, general manager Matt Klentak said.

Red Sox: Placed LHP Chris Sale on the DL with soreness in his throwing shoulder. The move was retroactive to Saturday and Sale could return to the rotation on Aug. 7. ... Boston recalled RHP Brandon Workman from Triple-A Pawtucket.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Nick Pivetta (6-9, 4.85 ERA) gets the start Thursday night in Philadelphia in the opener of a four-game series against the Miami Marlins.

Red Sox: LHP Brian Johnson (1-3, 3.45) starts in place of injured Chris Sale on Thursday night against the New York Yankees and LHP CC Sabathia (6-4, 3.53).

