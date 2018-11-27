Arsenal game moved to Kiev as Ukraine introduces martial law

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has moved Thursday's Europa League game in Ukraine between Arsenal and FC Vorskla to the capital city of Kiev after parliament voted to impose martial law in parts of the country.

Imposing martial law is Ukraine's response after Russian border guards fired on and seized three Ukrainian ships Sunday, capturing 24 men. Ukraine and Russia have blamed each other for the dispute off the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Neither Poltava, where the game was originally to be played, nor Kiev will come under martial law.

UEFA says the game was moved "due to security concerns," adding that it "will continue to monitor and assess the security situation in Ukraine in the coming days before making any decision on potentially relocating other matches."

That could include Shakhtar Donetsk's Champions League game against Lyon on Dec. 12. That's scheduled to be played in the city of Kharkiv, which is in a martial law zone.



