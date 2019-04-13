https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Astros-10-Mariners-6-13764767.php
Astros 10, Mariners 6
|Houston
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sprnger dh
|5
|2
|2
|2
|M.Smith cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Altuve 2b
|5
|2
|2
|4
|Haniger rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Brntley lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Do.Sntn lf
|4
|0
|2
|3
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Encrnco 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 3b
|5
|1
|3
|4
|Bruce dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|White 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|T.Bckhm ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|R.Chrns c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Healy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|T.Mrphy c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Mrsnick cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|D.Grdon 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|42
|10
|16
|10
|Totals
|37
|6
|9
|5
|Houston
|002
|004
|040—10
|Seattle
|120
|000
|201—
|6
E_Peacock (1). LOB_Houston 8, Seattle 7. 2B_Gurriel (6), R.Chirinos (5), Reddick (1), Marisnick (2), Haniger (7). HR_Springer (4), Altuve (6), Gurriel (1), T.Murphy (1). SB_M.Smith (6), D.Gordon (7). CS_Gurriel (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Miley
|4
|6
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Peacock W,2-0
|3
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|7
|Devenski
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Osuna S,5-5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|LeBlanc
|4
|2-3
|8
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Armstrong L,0-1
|1
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|2
|Alaniz
|2
|4
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Gearrin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Peacock.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_3:22. A_30,969 (47,943).
