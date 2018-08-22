Astros 10, Mariners 7

Houston Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Bregman 3b 4 1 2 1 Haniger cf 4 1 1 2 Altuve 2b 5 0 2 1 Cano 3b-2b 5 0 1 1 Correa ss 4 1 0 1 Segura ss 2 0 0 0 White dh 5 2 3 2 An.Rmne ss 1 0 0 0 M.Gnzal lf 5 0 1 0 Seager ph-3b 2 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 2 2 0 Cruz dh 4 2 2 1 Reddick rf 5 1 1 0 Span lf 4 1 1 0 Mldnado c 5 2 3 3 Healy 1b 4 1 3 1 T.Kemp cf 4 1 3 1 Gamel rf 2 1 0 0 Zunino c 2 0 0 1 D.Grdon 2b-ss 3 1 1 1 Totals 41 10 17 9 Totals 33 7 9 7

Houston 210 510 001—10 Seattle 000 115 000— 7

E_M.Gonzalez (9). DP_Houston 1, Seattle 2. LOB_Houston 7, Seattle 5. 2B_Gurriel (27), Maldonado (18), Cano (13), Cruz (15), D.Gordon (15). 3B_White (2). HR_White (8), Maldonado (8), Haniger (20), Cruz (31). SB_Altuve (15). SF_Correa (9), Zunino (2), D.Gordon (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Houston Morton W,13-3 5 7 6 6 1 7 Smith 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 Sipp H,6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Pressly H,11 1 0 0 0 0 0 Rondon H,4 1 1 0 0 1 0 Osuna S,10-11 1 0 0 0 0 1 Seattle Gonzales L,12-9 3 11 8 8 0 3 Rumbelow 3 3 1 1 1 1 Duke 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Warren 1 3 1 1 0 0 Elias 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

Gonzales pitched to 6 batters in the 4th

Morton pitched to 4 batters in the 6th

HBP_by Morton (Haniger), by Morton (Gamel). WP_Gonzales, Elias.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Mike Winters.

T_3:13. A_31,062 (47,943).