Astros 5, Braves 2

Atlanta Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Acn Jr. lf 1 0 0 0 Sprnger dh 3 0 1 0 D.Wters ph 2 0 1 0 G.Stbbs pr 2 0 1 0 O.Albes 2b 2 0 1 0 Reddick rf 3 1 1 0 Delgado 2b 1 0 0 0 Alvarez lf 2 0 0 0 A.Dvall rf 2 0 0 0 C.Crrea ss 3 0 0 0 Schwrtz rf 2 0 0 1 J.Arauz ss 1 0 0 0 Salazar dh 2 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 2 1 1 0 Mrtinez ph 1 0 0 0 Se.Beer ph 2 0 0 0 Gardina ph 1 0 0 0 Chrinos c 0 1 0 0 R.Lopez c 1 0 0 0 Ritchie ph 2 0 1 0 Morales c 1 0 0 0 D.Fsher lf 3 1 2 1 Flrimon ss 2 1 1 1 Mrsnick cf 3 1 1 1 Grffnno ss 2 0 0 0 Bndetti rf 1 0 0 0 Kzm Jr. 3b 2 0 0 0 Ab.Toro 3b 4 0 2 2 Vlnzela 3b 2 0 1 0 J.Rojas 2b 3 0 0 0 LaMarre cf 2 0 1 0 O.Darte 2b 1 0 0 0 Jenista lf 2 1 1 0 G.Bnson 1b 2 0 1 0 Lgbauer 1b 1 0 0 0 Totals 31 2 7 2 Totals 35 5 10 4

Atlanta 000 010 010—2 Houston 104 000 00x—5

E_Kazmar Jr. (1). DP_Atlanta 2, Houston 0. LOB_Atlanta 6, Houston 9. 2B_Stubbs (1), Reddick (1), Ritchie (1), Fisher (1). HR_Florimon (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Atlanta Foltynewicz L, 0-1 2 2 1 0 1 1 Jackson 1-3 3 4 4 1 0 Clouse 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 Wilson 2 1 0 0 0 2 Muller 1 0 0 0 0 2 Wentz 1 1 0 0 0 1 Davidson 1 1 0 0 0 1 Houston Valdez W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 1 0 Pinales H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Martin 2 3 1 1 0 1 Bailey 2 0 0 0 0 4 Guduan 1 2 1 1 1 2 Garza 1 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_by_Foltynewicz (Chirinos), Valdez (Lopez).

WP_Guduan.

PB_Lopez.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Adam Beck.

T_2:44. A_3,028