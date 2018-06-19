https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Astros-5-Rays-4-13005698.php
Astros 5, Rays 4
Published 11:25 pm, Monday, June 18, 2018
|Tampa Bay
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|M.Duffy 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Sprnger dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bauers 1b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b-lf-3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|W.Ramos c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Altuve 2b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Cron dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Wendle 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Gurriel 1b-3b-1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick rf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|M.Smith cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|White ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gomez rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Field lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Gnzal lf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|B.McCnn c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gattis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stassi c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|T.Kemp cf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|30
|4
|4
|4
|Totals
|33
|5
|10
|5
|Tampa Bay
|202
|000
|000—4
|Houston
|000
|201
|002—5
E_B.McCann (2), W.Ramos 2 (4), Field (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Houston 8. 2B_Bauers (4), Bregman (22), Altuve (19), Correa (15). HR_W.Ramos (9). SB_M.Duffy (4), Altuve (11). SF_Reddick (2). S_T.Kemp (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Stanek
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Venters
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Andriese
|2
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Alvarado H,14
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Castillo H,3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Roe H,15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Romo L,1-2 BS,4
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Houston
|Cole
|7
|3
|4
|4
|5
|8
|Harris
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|McHugh W,2-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Gerry Davis.
T_2:57. A_34,151 (41,168).
