Astros 6, Mariners 5, 10 innings,
|Seattle
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|M.Smith cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Sprnger rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|J.Crwfr ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Do.Sntn rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vglbach 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Brntley dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Narvaez c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|K.Sager 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|R.Chrns c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|T.Bckhm dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Reddick lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|D.Moore lf-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|D.Grdon 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Straw ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Wllmson ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|5
|7
|5
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|5
|Seattle
|021
|010
|100
|0—5
|Houston
|050
|000
|000
|1—6
E_D.Gordon (6). DP_Houston 1. LOB_Seattle 7, Houston 8. 2B_M.Smith (12), Gurriel (20), Marisnick (12). HR_Do.Santana (18), Vogelbach (20), T.Beckham (12). SB_D.Moore (6). CS_J.Crawford (2). SF_Altuve (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Kikuchi
|5
|6
|5
|3
|3
|5
|Altavilla
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bass
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Elias L,2-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Houston
|Verlander
|5
|5
|4
|4
|4
|5
|H.Rondon H,10
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Harris H,13
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pressly BS,4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|McHugh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|R.Osuna
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Devenski W,2-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Kikuchi (Altuve). WP_Elias.
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_3:38. A_35,082 (41,168).
