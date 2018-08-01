https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Astros-8-Mariners-3-13124660.php
Astros 8, Mariners 3
|Houston
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|T.Kemp lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|D.Grdon 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gattis dh
|5
|0
|3
|0
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Reddick rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Maybin cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Stassi c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|M.Gnzal 2b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Heredia lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|J.Davis 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|An.Rmne 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Mrsnick cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Vincej 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Totals
|42
|8
|15
|8
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|Houston
|030
|140
|000—8
|Seattle
|020
|001
|000—3
DP_Houston 1. LOB_Houston 9, Seattle 6. 2B_Bregman (35), Gattis 2 (17). HR_Stassi (8), M.Gonzalez 2 (8), Marisnick (8), Cruz (26).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Keuchel W,9-9
|7
|8
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Peacock
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Harris
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Seattle
|LeBlanc L,6-2
|4
|1-3
|10
|7
|7
|0
|3
|Vincent
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Warren
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Pazos
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Nicasio
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
WP_Harris.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:02. A_34,575 (47,943).
